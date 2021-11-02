Officer assault charges handed down by grand jury

A Greenfield man indicted for two counts of assault on a police officer, both fourth-degree felonies, was among eight people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Robert Hurley, 29, Greenfield, was indicted for two counts of assault on a police officer, both fourth-degree felonies.

According to the indictment from Highland County Common Pleas Court, on or around Oct. 15, 2021, and in Highland County, Hurley knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to two patrolmen, while in the commission of their official duties.

Ralph Morrison, 60, Hillsboro, was indicted for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

According to the indictment for the first count, on or around Aug. 30, 2021, and in Highland County, Morrison operated a motor vehicle to willingly elude or flee from a police officer after he received a visible or audible signal from a police officer to stop the motor vehicle, and the operation of the vehicle by Morrison caused a “substantial risk of serious physical harm” to people or property.

For the second count, the indictment said that on or around Aug. 30, 2021, and in Highland County, Morrison knowingly received, retained or disposed of certain property from a motor vehicle that was the property of another person, which Morrison knew or had reasonable cause to believe that the property was obtained through a theft offense.

Austyn Goddard, 19, Hillsboro, was indicted for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor.

According to the indictment for the first count, on or around Sept. 22, 2021, and in Highland County, Goddard by force, stealth or deception, trespassed in an unoccupied structure with the purpose to commit a theft offense inside the building.

For the second count, the indictment said that on or around Sept. 22, 2021, and in Highland County, Goddard with the purpose to deprive the owners of their property, knowingly obtained or took control over the following property: vape pens as well as other miscellaneous items without the consent of the owners or people authorized to give consent.

According to the indictment for the third count, on or around Sept. 22, 2021, and in Highland County, Goddard knowingly caused or created a substantial risk of physical to a dumpster lock, which was the property of another business, without their consent.

Donald Hostetter, 43, Hillsboro, was indicted for escape, a third-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

According to the indictment for the first count, on or around Sept. 10, 2021, and in Highland County, Hostetter knowingly, while under detention other than supervised release, or being reckless in that regard, purposely broke or attempted to break detention or purposely failed to return to detention. That was either because it followed temporary leave granted for a specific purpose for a limited time period or was at the time required when he was serving a sentence in intermittent confinement and when Hostetter was being held in connection to a fourth-degree felony for failure to register a change of address as a registered sex offender.

The indictment also said for the second count that on or around Sept. 10, 2021, and in Highland County, Hostetter obtained a jail uniform from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office “beyond the express or implied consent” from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Also indicted on Tuesday were:

* James Lykins, 39, Peebles, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

* Lawrence Mullis, Jr., 50, Hamilton, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.

* Charles Miller, Jr., 36, Hillsboro, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

* Shaice Jones, 20, Sabina, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

Eight indicted in Highland County