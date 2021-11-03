All Highland Co. issues pass in General Election

The results of this year’s General Election in Highland County have been tallied, and fewer voters turned out this year than the General Election in 2017, the last similar off-year election.
“Overall it was 18.9 percent turnout, and in 2017 it was 26.7 percent, so it was a little bit lower but overall pretty good,” said Highland County General Elections Administrator David Tolliver. “It went real smooth, and everything was in and counted by nine thirty.”
Tolliver attributed the drop in voter turnout to COVID-19.
There are 26,994 registered voters in Highland County.
The official count to certify the election will be Nov. 18, and most officials will take office Jan. 1.
Below are the unofficial results of the races and issues on the ballot for Tuesday’s General Election in Highland County. All votes are from Highland County and do not include votes in races overlapping from other counties.
Hillsboro President of Council
Thomas Eichinger, R, elected with 669 votes
Hillsboro City Treasurer
Steven Conrad, R, elected with 490 votes
Heather A. Young, D, 422 votes
Hillsboro City Council at Large
(three elected)
Jason Brown, R, elected with 583 votes
Patty Day, R, elected with 571 votes
Gregory R. Maurer, R, elected with 512 votes
Patrick F. Shanahan (non-partisan) 286 votes
Shawn Captain, D, 258 votes
Patrick W. Young, D, 243 votes
Hillsboro City Council Ward 1
Adam Wilkin, R, elected with 183 votes
Hillsboro City Council Ward 2
Don Storer, R, elected with 150 votes
Shannon Tise, D, 82 votes
Hillsboro City Council Ward 3
Dan Baucher, elected with 86 votes
Hillsboro City Council Ward 4
Mary Stanforth, D, elected with 214 votes
Greenfield Council at Large
(two elected)
Eric M. Borsini, elected with 348 votes
Phil Clyburn, elected with 253 votes
Bill Sowards, 235 votes
Leesburg Village Council
(four elected)
Bob Barrett Jr., elected with 75 votes
Kim Pavey, elected with 64 votes
Richard A. Smith, elected with 59 votes
John Michael, elected with 46 votes
Richard Tolle, 45 votes
Blythe Pelham, 20 votes
Lynchburg Village Council
(four to be elected)
David Minton, elected with 140 votes
Judy Lee Davis, elected with 116 votes
Christine Hamlin, elected with 111 votes
Tagg J. Pendleton, elected with 107 votes
Mowrystown Village Mayor
Jim Allen, elected with 39 votes
Stephen M. Sheeley, 11 votes
Mowrystown Village Council
(four seats available)
Christopher Byrd, elected with 37 votes
Jan Marie Cooper, elected with 30 votes
Sandra Temple-Hatton, elected with 28 votes
Brushcreek trustee
(two elected)
Nick Greiner, elected with 95 votes
Elon Davis, elected with 92 votes
Clay trustee
(two seats available)
Kenneth L. Bohl, elected with 145 votes
Concord trustee
(two seats available)
Tony Gulley, elected with 106 votes
Dodson trustee
(two elected)
Ty Smith, elected with 270 votes
Randy Mitchell, elected with 260 votes
Greg Tholen, 103 votes
Fairfield trustee
(two elected)
Kenneth Stevens Jr., elected with 208 votes
Michael Pfister, elected with 190 votes
Hamer trustee
(two elected)
Jon Holbrook, elected with 89 votes
Bruce Leininger, elected with 88 votes
Jackson trustee
(two elected)
Stephen L. Waits, elected with 76 votes
Chad Frazer, elected with 64 votes
Liberty trustee
(two elected)
Tyler Kelch, elected with 837 votes
Jerry Williams, elected with 737 votes
Madison trustee
(two elected)
Bruce Baird, elected with 529 votes
Bill Buck, elected with 522 votes
Josh Allen, 349 votes
Marshall trustee
(two elected)
Clint Shoemaker, elected with 104 votes
Tim Sheeley, elected with 87 votes
New Market trustee
(two elected)
Kevin Fawley, elected with 169 votes
Kenny Harless, elected with 165 votes
Scott Burnett, 92 votes
Paint trustee
(two elected)
Corey J. Miller, elected with 279 votes
Steven M. Karnes, elected with 196 votes
Matthew Ingles, 161 votes
Josh Carroll, 111 votes
Kenneth Hinkle, 73 votes
Penn trustee
(two elected)
Jay E. Duncan, elected with 141 votes
Derek Watson, elected with 118 votes
Zachary Stout, 54 votes
Penn fiscal officer
Joshua L. Matthews, elected with 154 votes
Salem trustee
(two elected)
Shane Simmons, elected with 110 votes
John R. “J.R.” Roush, elected with 104 votes
Union trustee
(two elected)
Rusty Herdman, elected with 91 votes
Joseph R. Fraysier, elected with 78 votes
Washington trustee
(two elected)
Mike Countryman, elected with 69 votes
Travis Mootz, elected with 59 votes
Whiteoak trustee
(two elected)
Charles Bratton, elected with 129 votes
Justin Newell, elected with 105 votes
John Stephan, 81 votes
Brown County ESC
Governing Board Member
Kenneth L. Snider, 1 vote
Betty A. Burwinkel, 0 votes
James Castle, 0 votes
Brown County ESC
Governing Board Member
Jim Ferguson, 1 vote
Southern Ohio ESC
Sub District 6
Member of Governing Board
Dennis Mount, elected with 629 votes
Southern Ohio ESC
Sub District 7
Member of Governing Board
Roger West (write-in candidate), 11 votes
Adams County/Ohio Valley School Board
(three elected)
Kevin Schoonover, 37 votes
Robin P. Lucas, 33votes
Justin L. Davis, 29 votes
Gay Lynn Shipley, 29 votes
Tyler E. Cantrell, 26 votes
Christi B. Countryman-Dick, 25 votes
Tiffany DeMint, 18 votes
Bright Local School Board
(two elected)
Angie Wright, elected with 339 votes
Steven T. Cox, elected with 323 votes
East Clinton School Board
(three elected)
Robert D. Carey, 76 votes
Linda Compton, 54 votes
Kelli Debold Jamison, 51 votes
Shane Walterhouse, 33 votes
Eastern Local School Board
(two seats available)
Edmund McVey, no Highland County voters
Fairfield Local School Board
(two to be elected)
Rindy L. Matthews, elected with 305 votes
James Craycraft, elected with 299 votes
Fayetteville School Board
Paula S. White, no Highland County voters
Fayetteville School Board
Rachel Ray, no Highland County voters
Merri Kay Adkins (write-in candidate), no Highland County voters
Greenfield School Board
(three elected)
Eric Zint, elected with 811 votes
Rachel Brickey Fraley, elected with 714 votes
Marilyn S. Mitchell, elected with 548 votes
Amber Iseman, 446 votes
Charley Roman, 446 votes
Hillsboro School Board
(three elected)
Beverly Rhoads, elected with 1,216 votes
Larry W. Lyons, elected with 1,202 votes
Jerry Walker, elected with 1,139 votes
Lynchburg-Clay School Board
(two elected)
Susan Blankenship, elected with 566 votes
Richard L. Warner Jr., elected with 454 votes
Kristen L. Greenwalt, 325 votes
Miami Trace School Board
(three elected)
Rob Dawson, no Highland County voters
Jacklyn Farrens, no Highland County voters
David D. Miller, no Highland County voters
Issues
Issue 6 passed with 2,869 voters in favor of the levy and 2,119 opposed. Issue 6: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Highland County Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMH) – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMH) for the purpose of current expenses of the joint county alcohol, drug addiction, and mental health service district at a rate not exceeding one (1) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to ten cents ($0.10) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for ten years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.
Issue 1 was supported by 14 Highland County voters supporting the levy and five Highland County voters opposed. Issue 1: Proposed Tax Levy (renewal) village of Sinking Spring – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the village of Sinking Spring for the purpose of current expenses at a rate not exceeding 4 mills for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to $0.40 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.
Issue 2 passed with 184 voters supporting the levy and 72 opposed. Issue 2: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) New Market Township – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of New Market Township for the purpose of maintaining and operating township cemeteries at a rate not exceeding 0.5 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.05 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
Issue 3 passed with 134 voters in favor of the levy and 60 opposed. Issue 3: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Village of Lynchburg – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Village of Lynchburg for the purpose of providing and maintaining motor vehicles, communications, other equipment, buildings, and sites for such buildings used directly in the operation of a police department, or the payment of salaries of permanent or part-time police, communications, or administrative personnel to operate the same, including the payment of any employer contributions required for such personnel under section 145.48 or 742.33 of the Revised Code at a rate not exceeding 3 mills for each one dollar valuation, which amounts to $0.30 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
Issue 4 passed with 178 voters supporting the option and 58 opposed. Issue 4: Local Liquor Option Hillsboro Northwest-19 – The Porch Carryout and Grill, LLC – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. Shall the sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages be permitted by The Porch Carryout and Grill, LLC, an applicant for a D5 liquor permit, who is engaged in the business of restaurant and cocktail lounge at 421 N. West St., Hillsboro in this precinct?
Issue 5 passed with 167 voters supporting the option and 68 opposed. Issue 5: Local Liquor Option Hillsboro Northwest-19 – The Porch Carryout and Grill, LLC – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. Shall the sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor be permitted for sale on Sunday between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight by The Porch Carryout and Grill, LLC, an applicant for a D6 liquor permit, who is engaged in the business of a restaurant and cocktail lounge at 421 N. West St., Hillsboro in this precinct?
Issue 7 passed with 76 voters in favor of the levy and 55 opposed. Issue 7: Proposed Tax Levy (renewal and increase) Marshall Township – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of 0.25 mill and an increase of 0.25 mill to constitute a tax for the benefit of Marshall Township for the purpose of maintaining and operating township cemeteries at a rate not exceeding 0.5 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.05 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
Issue 8 passed with 92 voters supporting the levy and 24 opposed. Issue 8: Proposed Tax Levy (renewal) Brushcreek Township – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal tax for the benefit of Brushcreek Township for the purpose of maintaining and operating cemeteries at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
Issue 9 passed with 77 voters supporting the levy and 42 opposed. Issue 9: Proposed Tax Levy (renewal) Highland County – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Clinton Highland Joint Fire District for the purpose of providing fire protection, ambulance, paramedic, or other emergency medical services at a rate not exceeding four and three-tenths (4.3) mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to forty-three cents ($0.43) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for five (5) years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
Information for this story was provided by the Highland County Board of Elections.
