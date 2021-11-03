All Highland Co. issues pass in General Election

The results of this year’s General Election in Highland County have been tallied, and fewer voters turned out this year than the General Election in 2017, the last similar off-year election.

“Overall it was 18.9 percent turnout, and in 2017 it was 26.7 percent, so it was a little bit lower but overall pretty good,” said Highland County General Elections Administrator David Tolliver. “It went real smooth, and everything was in and counted by nine thirty.”

Tolliver attributed the drop in voter turnout to COVID-19.

There are 26,994 registered voters in Highland County.

The official count to certify the election will be Nov. 18, and most officials will take office Jan. 1.

Below are the unofficial results of the races and issues on the ballot for Tuesday’s General Election in Highland County. All votes are from Highland County and do not include votes in races overlapping from other counties.

Hillsboro President of Council

Thomas Eichinger, R, elected with 669 votes

Hillsboro City Treasurer

Steven Conrad, R, elected with 490 votes

Heather A. Young, D, 422 votes

Hillsboro City Council at Large

(three elected)

Jason Brown, R, elected with 583 votes

Patty Day, R, elected with 571 votes

Gregory R. Maurer, R, elected with 512 votes

Patrick F. Shanahan (non-partisan) 286 votes

Shawn Captain, D, 258 votes

Patrick W. Young, D, 243 votes

Hillsboro City Council Ward 1

Adam Wilkin, R, elected with 183 votes

Hillsboro City Council Ward 2

Don Storer, R, elected with 150 votes

Shannon Tise, D, 82 votes

Hillsboro City Council Ward 3

Dan Baucher, elected with 86 votes

Hillsboro City Council Ward 4

Mary Stanforth, D, elected with 214 votes

Greenfield Council at Large

(two elected)

Eric M. Borsini, elected with 348 votes

Phil Clyburn, elected with 253 votes

Bill Sowards, 235 votes

Leesburg Village Council

(four elected)

Bob Barrett Jr., elected with 75 votes

Kim Pavey, elected with 64 votes

Richard A. Smith, elected with 59 votes

John Michael, elected with 46 votes

Richard Tolle, 45 votes

Blythe Pelham, 20 votes

Lynchburg Village Council

(four to be elected)

David Minton, elected with 140 votes

Judy Lee Davis, elected with 116 votes

Christine Hamlin, elected with 111 votes

Tagg J. Pendleton, elected with 107 votes

Mowrystown Village Mayor

Jim Allen, elected with 39 votes

Stephen M. Sheeley, 11 votes

Mowrystown Village Council

(four seats available)

Christopher Byrd, elected with 37 votes

Jan Marie Cooper, elected with 30 votes

Sandra Temple-Hatton, elected with 28 votes

Brushcreek trustee

(two elected)

Nick Greiner, elected with 95 votes

Elon Davis, elected with 92 votes

Clay trustee

(two seats available)

Kenneth L. Bohl, elected with 145 votes

Concord trustee

(two seats available)

Tony Gulley, elected with 106 votes

Dodson trustee

(two elected)

Ty Smith, elected with 270 votes

Randy Mitchell, elected with 260 votes

Greg Tholen, 103 votes

Fairfield trustee

(two elected)

Kenneth Stevens Jr., elected with 208 votes

Michael Pfister, elected with 190 votes

Hamer trustee

(two elected)

Jon Holbrook, elected with 89 votes

Bruce Leininger, elected with 88 votes

Jackson trustee

(two elected)

Stephen L. Waits, elected with 76 votes

Chad Frazer, elected with 64 votes

Liberty trustee

(two elected)

Tyler Kelch, elected with 837 votes

Jerry Williams, elected with 737 votes

Madison trustee

(two elected)

Bruce Baird, elected with 529 votes

Bill Buck, elected with 522 votes

Josh Allen, 349 votes

Marshall trustee

(two elected)

Clint Shoemaker, elected with 104 votes

Tim Sheeley, elected with 87 votes

New Market trustee

(two elected)

Kevin Fawley, elected with 169 votes

Kenny Harless, elected with 165 votes

Scott Burnett, 92 votes

Paint trustee

(two elected)

Corey J. Miller, elected with 279 votes

Steven M. Karnes, elected with 196 votes

Matthew Ingles, 161 votes

Josh Carroll, 111 votes

Kenneth Hinkle, 73 votes

Penn trustee

(two elected)

Jay E. Duncan, elected with 141 votes

Derek Watson, elected with 118 votes

Zachary Stout, 54 votes

Penn fiscal officer

Joshua L. Matthews, elected with 154 votes

Salem trustee

(two elected)

Shane Simmons, elected with 110 votes

John R. “J.R.” Roush, elected with 104 votes

Union trustee

(two elected)

Rusty Herdman, elected with 91 votes

Joseph R. Fraysier, elected with 78 votes

Washington trustee

(two elected)

Mike Countryman, elected with 69 votes

Travis Mootz, elected with 59 votes

Whiteoak trustee

(two elected)

Charles Bratton, elected with 129 votes

Justin Newell, elected with 105 votes

John Stephan, 81 votes

Brown County ESC

Governing Board Member

Kenneth L. Snider, 1 vote

Betty A. Burwinkel, 0 votes

James Castle, 0 votes

Brown County ESC

Governing Board Member

Jim Ferguson, 1 vote

Southern Ohio ESC

Sub District 6

Member of Governing Board

Dennis Mount, elected with 629 votes

Southern Ohio ESC

Sub District 7

Member of Governing Board

Roger West (write-in candidate), 11 votes

Adams County/Ohio Valley School Board

(three elected)

Kevin Schoonover, 37 votes

Robin P. Lucas, 33votes

Justin L. Davis, 29 votes

Gay Lynn Shipley, 29 votes

Tyler E. Cantrell, 26 votes

Christi B. Countryman-Dick, 25 votes

Tiffany DeMint, 18 votes

Bright Local School Board

(two elected)

Angie Wright, elected with 339 votes

Steven T. Cox, elected with 323 votes

East Clinton School Board

(three elected)

Robert D. Carey, 76 votes

Linda Compton, 54 votes

Kelli Debold Jamison, 51 votes

Shane Walterhouse, 33 votes

Eastern Local School Board

(two seats available)

Edmund McVey, no Highland County voters

Fairfield Local School Board

(two to be elected)

Rindy L. Matthews, elected with 305 votes

James Craycraft, elected with 299 votes

Fayetteville School Board

Paula S. White, no Highland County voters

Fayetteville School Board

Rachel Ray, no Highland County voters

Merri Kay Adkins (write-in candidate), no Highland County voters

Greenfield School Board

(three elected)

Eric Zint, elected with 811 votes

Rachel Brickey Fraley, elected with 714 votes

Marilyn S. Mitchell, elected with 548 votes

Amber Iseman, 446 votes

Charley Roman, 446 votes

Hillsboro School Board

(three elected)

Beverly Rhoads, elected with 1,216 votes

Larry W. Lyons, elected with 1,202 votes

Jerry Walker, elected with 1,139 votes

Lynchburg-Clay School Board

(two elected)

Susan Blankenship, elected with 566 votes

Richard L. Warner Jr., elected with 454 votes

Kristen L. Greenwalt, 325 votes

Miami Trace School Board

(three elected)

Rob Dawson, no Highland County voters

Jacklyn Farrens, no Highland County voters

David D. Miller, no Highland County voters

Issues

Issue 6 passed with 2,869 voters in favor of the levy and 2,119 opposed. Issue 6: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Highland County Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMH) – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMH) for the purpose of current expenses of the joint county alcohol, drug addiction, and mental health service district at a rate not exceeding one (1) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to ten cents ($0.10) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for ten years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.

Issue 1 was supported by 14 Highland County voters supporting the levy and five Highland County voters opposed. Issue 1: Proposed Tax Levy (renewal) village of Sinking Spring – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the village of Sinking Spring for the purpose of current expenses at a rate not exceeding 4 mills for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to $0.40 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.

Issue 2 passed with 184 voters supporting the levy and 72 opposed. Issue 2: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) New Market Township – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of New Market Township for the purpose of maintaining and operating township cemeteries at a rate not exceeding 0.5 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.05 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.

Issue 3 passed with 134 voters in favor of the levy and 60 opposed. Issue 3: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Village of Lynchburg – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Village of Lynchburg for the purpose of providing and maintaining motor vehicles, communications, other equipment, buildings, and sites for such buildings used directly in the operation of a police department, or the payment of salaries of permanent or part-time police, communications, or administrative personnel to operate the same, including the payment of any employer contributions required for such personnel under section 145.48 or 742.33 of the Revised Code at a rate not exceeding 3 mills for each one dollar valuation, which amounts to $0.30 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.

Issue 4 passed with 178 voters supporting the option and 58 opposed. Issue 4: Local Liquor Option Hillsboro Northwest-19 – The Porch Carryout and Grill, LLC – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. Shall the sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages be permitted by The Porch Carryout and Grill, LLC, an applicant for a D5 liquor permit, who is engaged in the business of restaurant and cocktail lounge at 421 N. West St., Hillsboro in this precinct?

Issue 5 passed with 167 voters supporting the option and 68 opposed. Issue 5: Local Liquor Option Hillsboro Northwest-19 – The Porch Carryout and Grill, LLC – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. Shall the sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor be permitted for sale on Sunday between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight by The Porch Carryout and Grill, LLC, an applicant for a D6 liquor permit, who is engaged in the business of a restaurant and cocktail lounge at 421 N. West St., Hillsboro in this precinct?

Issue 7 passed with 76 voters in favor of the levy and 55 opposed. Issue 7: Proposed Tax Levy (renewal and increase) Marshall Township – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of 0.25 mill and an increase of 0.25 mill to constitute a tax for the benefit of Marshall Township for the purpose of maintaining and operating township cemeteries at a rate not exceeding 0.5 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.05 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.

Issue 8 passed with 92 voters supporting the levy and 24 opposed. Issue 8: Proposed Tax Levy (renewal) Brushcreek Township – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal tax for the benefit of Brushcreek Township for the purpose of maintaining and operating cemeteries at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.

Issue 9 passed with 77 voters supporting the levy and 42 opposed. Issue 9: Proposed Tax Levy (renewal) Highland County – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Clinton Highland Joint Fire District for the purpose of providing fire protection, ambulance, paramedic, or other emergency medical services at a rate not exceeding four and three-tenths (4.3) mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to forty-three cents ($0.43) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for five (5) years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.

