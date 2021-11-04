County salutes Veterans Day

Local organizations are preparing to celebrate local veterans with Veterans Day events. Area businesses will also offer free meals, deals and discounts for veterans on Veterans Day.

Following are the local Veterans Day events, according to the Highland County Veterans Service Office.

Saturday, Nov. 6

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Mowrystown American Legion Post 694 will hold a community outreach and recruiting event at Rural King in Hillsboro.

4:30 p.m. — Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 fish fry, 1000 W. Main St.

Monday, Nov. 8

Monday through Friday the Highland County Senior Citizens Center will offer a free homemade noodle lunch for veterans only. RSVP is required ahead of time. Call 937-393-4745.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

8 a.m. — East Clinton High School Veterans Day program in Lees Creek. Breakfast is at 8 a.m. and the program starts at 9 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 11

8 a.m. — Lynchburg-Clay High School veterans assembly. Breakfast is at 8 a.m. in the cafeteria and the program in the gym begins at 9 a.m.

8:30 a.m. — Whiteoak High School Veterans Parade. Line-up in the softball parking lot is from 8:30 to 8:45 a.m. The parade begins at 9 a.m. and will lead to Bright Local Elementary’s event that begins at 9:30 a.m.

9:15 a.m. — Hillsboro High School new veterans monument and dedication program.

9:30 a.m. — Bright Local Elementary Parade.

10:45 a.m. — Highland County Historical Society Honoring Our Heroes tribute at the C.S. Bell in front of the Highland House Museum in Hillsboro.

11 a.m. — Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 annual Veterans Day program.

2 p.m. — Fairfield High School Veterans Day assembly. RSVP to 937-780-2966 and enter the Grandle Gymnasium at 1:45 p.m.

4 p.m. — Highland County Veterans Service Office 9th annual Veterans Appreciation Night. No RSVP required. Doors will be open from 4-7 p.m.

All day — Hillsboro Ponderosa — Veterans eat free.

All day — Gold Star Chili — 10 percent discount for veterans at Hillsboro location.

All day — LaRosa’s Pizza — 25 percent discount for veterans at Hillsboro location.

Saturday, Nov. 13

9 a.m. — Brett Wightman Memorial 5K in Sabina. Registration ends Nov. 12 at 11:59 p.m.

4:30 p.m. — DAV Chapter 123 annual Veterans Dinner at Hillsboro Hi-TEC Center conference room. No RSVP needed.

8 p.m. — Tribute To Those Who Served Concert featuring local band Blue Steel at Hillsboro VFW from 8-11 p.m. There is a cover charge of $5 to benefit the VFW Veterans Relief Fund.

Former Hillsboro teacher Jenny Harner (left) plays the flute, Greenfield resident Diane Coffey (center) sings and Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 Commander Rick Wilkin salutes during Veterans Day activities last year in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_Hillsboro-Vets-Day.jpg Former Hillsboro teacher Jenny Harner (left) plays the flute, Greenfield resident Diane Coffey (center) sings and Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 Commander Rick Wilkin salutes during Veterans Day activities last year in Hillsboro.

