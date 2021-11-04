Mowrystown ringing in holidays

Mowrystown will ring in the holiday season with a Christmas tree lighting on Nov. 19 followed by its annual Christmas parade and holiday craft fair and bazaar, both on Dec. 4.

The tree lighting will take place across from the post office at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 and the community is asked to take part in a fairly new tradition. The event is sponsored by the Mowrystown Lions Club.

The Southern Highland Volunteer Fire Department in Mowrystown will decorate the top of the tall tree, then the community is asked to bring unbreakable ornaments, with the tops glued on and a cord attached for hanging, to decorate the lower portion of the tree.

More long-standing community events will take place Saturday, Dec. 4 with the parade and holiday bazaar.

“The parade has been held for many, many years on the first Saturday in December, except for last year because of COVID,” said Bea Fryman, Mowrystown Lions Club president.

Lineup for the parade will begin at 1 p.m. at Nutrien Ag Solutions, 115 W. Main St. Judging will be at 1:30 p.m. and the parade will start at 2 p.m. and end at Whiteoak High School, where the Mowrystown Holiday Craft Fair & Bazaar will be held.

The parade theme is Small Town Christmas and there will be prizes of $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place for the winning entries.

The parade grand marshal is lifetime Mowrystown area resident Craig Walker, who Fryman said is the minister at the Living Spring Community Church in Mowrystown and is involved “in just about everything that happens in the community.”

Fryman said the Lions Club is hoping to make the parade the best one ever held in Mowrystown.

“Everyone, including all organizations and businesses, are encouraged to come and participate. Decorate your car, truck, golf cart, four-wheeler or tractor,” she said. “Bring your horse, goat, dog, etc. And, don’t forget about entering a float. Be creative with your entry. Remember, you could win some cash.”

Santa Claus will be part of the parade and at it’s conclusion he will head over to the craft fair and bazaar where kids will be able to have their picture taken with him and also be served cookies and hot chocolate.

The annual Mowrystown Holiday Craft Fair & Bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch will be available at the event sponsored by the Whiteoak Valley Grange in Mowrystown.

“The Lions Club is a community service organization and we try to do whatever is needed for the community. If there is a need we try to go out and help with that,” Fryman said. “The events also give the public the awareness that we are there and when there is a need we are there to help.”

She said club members are always needed.

For more information, check the Facebook pages for the Whiteoak Valley Grange and Mowrystown Lions Club, or call 937-442-4704.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

This photo shows a Christmas tree in the center of Mowrystown decorated for the 2019 holiday season. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_MowrystownChristmas.jpg This photo shows a Christmas tree in the center of Mowrystown decorated for the 2019 holiday season. Times-Gazette file photo

Tree lighting will be followed by parade and holiday bazaar