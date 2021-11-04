No immediate plans for lot

The process of transferring ownership of the former Highland Enterprise location, which was located in the 200 block of West Main Street in Hillsboro, to the city of Hillsboro, has been completed, but the city has no immediate plans regarding its use, according to Hillsboro Service and Safety Director Brianne Abbott.

According to Abbott and property sales records obtained from the Highland County Auditor’s office, the lots that had previously housed the longtime local lumber store before its destruction in a massive fire in January of 2012, were officially sold on Oct. 21 to the city of Hillsboro for the price of $0.

This was the culmination, according to Abbott, of a process that included, “surveys … and deeds”, but that, “the city now has ownership.”

In addition to the former Highland Enterprise lot, on Oct. 21, the city also acquired multiple adjacent lots that had been previously owned by the Union Stockyards, encompassing locations in the 200 block of West Main Street, as well as multiple locations on Beech Street.

Abbott said the city is, “in the very early planning phases,” for the properties, because they have only recently been acquired, but that the city’s, “hope and goal is to use these properties to best serve the citizens and businesses of Hillsboro and those who visit.”

Abbott continued saying, “Once we have a clear picture of how these properties will be utilized, we will announce.”

Juliane Cartaino is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

This photo shows a city of Hillsboro vehicle at the former location of Highland Enterprise in the 200 block of West Main Street in Hillsboro, a property, among others, recently acquired by the city. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_City-property-pic.jpg This photo shows a city of Hillsboro vehicle at the former location of Highland Enterprise in the 200 block of West Main Street in Hillsboro, a property, among others, recently acquired by the city. Juliano Cartaino | For The Times-Gazette

City of Hillsboro acquired several lots last month