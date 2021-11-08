Flu, COVID vaccines available

The Highland County Health Department will hold multiple flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week a two different locations.

Following are the dates, locations and times:

* Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the gym at the Highland County Family YMCA at Liberty Park in Hillsboro.

* Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Highland County Health Department parking lot in the Care-A-Van.

The health department said people can schedule an appointment for Nov. 9 at https://adultandpediatriccovidandflu.timetap.com/#/ and Nov. 10 at https://hchdshotclinic.timetap.com but appointments are not required.

The health department said the clinics will have:

* Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson booster doses for people aged 18 years of age and up who meet the requirements for the third dose.

* First and second doses for all people aged 12 and up.

* First doses for pediatric patients from ages 5 to 11.

* Regular doses of the flu, high dose and Flu blok (egg-free) doses while they are available.

* People are able to receive the flu and COVID-19 vaccine during the same visit.

