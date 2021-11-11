HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Nov. 7

INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A resident of the 10000 block of Candy Cane Lane advised a neighbor was trespassing on her property.

Deputies responded to the 3800 block of S.R. 136 after a property owner discovered several people on his property. After investigation, Samuel McKee, 46, of West Union, and Brian L. Vanhoose, 26, of Winchester, were arrested and transported to the Highland County Justice Center on multiple charges including breaking and entering and theft.

Nov. 8

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 4600 block of S.R. 321 advised items were taken from a shed.

Deputies responded to the 9000 block of U.S.Route 50 for the theft of a cell phone.

Nov. 10

INCIDENT

A resident of the 10000 block of S.R. 28 advised someone was shot his residence. It was determined persons target shooting nearby were responsible. This incident remains under investigation.