Vets ‘ensure liberty for all’

Hillsboro’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9094 celebrated Veterans Day with a ceremony at the local post paying tribute to veterans.

This year’s featured speaker was U.S. Navy veteran and VFW District 4 Commander Ron Dzikowski.

VFW’s District 4 covers Highland, Hamilton, Butler, Warren, Clermont, Clinton, Brown and Adams counties, including 30 posts consisting of about 36,000 members.

The ceremony began with the posting of the colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, and opening remarks by VFW Post 9094 Commander Rick Wilkin.

The national anthem was sung by Diane Coffey with Jennie Harper on flute.

Wilkin explained it is important to note that there is not an apostrophe in Veterans Day. He said it is a common misconception to use an apostrophe in the holiday because that implies it belongs to one veteran or multiple veterans.

“It’s a day for honoring all veterans, so no apostrophe needed,” he said. “A lot of Americans get this confused, and to be honest it can be a little annoying to all of the living veterans out there.”

Dzikowski extolled the importance of the audience and every American citizen showing their support and appreciation to veterans in order to carry forward the legacy of the nation’s freedoms.

“Going all the way back to the American Revolution, for everyone who served, there was no question about what they were fighting for; it was for their house, their home, their business, their farm, their village, town or city — it was for freedom,” he said. “That freedom has transcended generations, not because it has been guaranteed or has come easy, but because over the years, selfless Americans have continued to stand up, raise their right hand and commit to ensuring liberty for all.”

Of the holiday and veterans, Dzikowski said, “Today, we celebrate the millions of veterans who have ensured our freedom since America’s humble beginning. We celebrate their determination, dedication and unwavering patriotism.”

He said those in attendance know the importance of honoring the sacrifice of the relatively few who have afforded every American the opportunity to live free of tyranny and fear.

He said it is especially important to reach out and support the newest generation of veterans who have returned from Afghanistan. He said every American should “help pick them up when they are down, offer support through their transition to civilian life, and help carry them when they are weary and feeling alone.”

He said that although Americans can never repay the debt owed to military veterans “it remains our duty to try.”

There are more than 1.5 million members of the VFW and its auxiliary working to support veterans.

The ceremony ended with the retrieving of the colors and a benediction following a flute rendition by Jennie Harper of each of the U.S. service songs, “The Army Goes Rolling Along” (U.S. Army), “Nothing’ll Stop the U.S. Air Force” (U.S. Air Force), “Semper Paratus” (U.S. Coast Guard), “The Marine’s Hymn” (U.S. Marine Corps), and “Anchors Aweigh” (U.S. Navy).

Highland County Veterans Honor Guard members salute the flag during Veterans Day ceremonies Thursday at Hillsboro VFW Post 9094.

Americans’ duty is to repay debt owed to nation’s veterans