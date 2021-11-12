Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Patricia Nichols with her cranberry pecan cheeseball. I love cranberries and I love pecans. They go great together.

I am supposed to make appetizers for Thanksgiving so I will make this. And if they don’t like it, I will eat it all myself. Just kidding — they will love it. I am going to make one just for me — and I am not kidding. I am laughing. Ha Ha! I am ready for turkey, dressing and, of course, chicken and noodles.

Make sure to check on you neighbors to make sure they have somewhere to go this Thanksgiving. Not everyone is fortunate enough to have family. I always say there is room for one more, so if you show up at our house there will be food. My door is always open.

Thank you, Patricia, for sharing this great recipe. I am definitely making this for Thanksgiving and again on Christmas.

Please send your favorite recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456. Have a great week, and happy Thanksgiving!

CRANBERRY PECAN

CHEESEBALL

Ingredients

8 ounces cream cheese

1 cup white sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1 cup dried cranberries, chopped and divided

1 cup Fisher’s Nuts pecans, chopped and toasted (optional)

1/4 cup chives or green onions, chopped

½ tsp. garlic powder

To toast pecans: Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees. Place chopped pecans on a baking tray and bake for five minutes or until aromatic. Remove from oven and set aside.

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, cheddar cheese, ½ toasted pecans, ½ cup dried cranberries, chive or green onion, and garlic powder until well combined. Place mixture in the center of a piece of plastic wrap or parchment paper and cover completely with wrap, while forming it into a ball shape. Place in fridge until ready to serve. Just before serving, combine remaining ½ cup pecans, ½ dried cranberries, and 2 tablespoons of chives on a flat surface or cutting board. Unwrap the ball and roll in cranberry-pecan mixture. Serve with crackers, pita chips, pretzels, carrots or celery.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.