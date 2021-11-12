Greenfield FOE Christmas Parade set for Dec. 4

After forgoing last year’s event because of COVID-19, the Greenfield Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) will hold its 40th annual Christmas parade along Jefferson Street on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

“We’re going to have floats and Santa Clause and cookies and hot chocolate downtown after it’s over like it has always been,” said Greenfield FOE Treasurer Jim Wilson.

Anyone who wants to participate by having a float in the parade or walking or riding some other vehicle in the parade is encouraged to be at the traditional meeting spot at the parking lot by the old shoe factory between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on the day of the parade. No registration is required.

The floats will be judged at 5:30 p.m., and the three floats picked as the best by the parade committee will receive plaques.

The parade stars at 6 p.m.

The parade will depart the parking lot and turn onto its usual route along Jefferson Street.

“Our float will have Santa and Mrs. Clause on it,” said Wilson.

Santa and Mrs. Clause will be available in the old Castle Hallmark store after the parade where children will be able to visit with them and their crew.

“Everybody show up, and I hope it’s good weather because we didn’t get to have it last year, so I hope we have a good turnout,” said Wilson.

A float parades down Jefferson Street during a past Greenfield Eagles Christmas Parade.

Children can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus following the parade