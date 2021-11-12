Burglaries, speakers and fires

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1940, the Greenfield Daily Times reported that Greenfield schools invited parents and other interested people to visit during American Education Week. Visitors were able to see the whole school system in action and all classrooms and laboratories were open for inspection.

The paper reported that it looked to be the “remodeling and enlarging time” for local businesses. Corner Pharmacy installed multiple booths at the back of the main store and relocated other departments in that part of the store.

Mack Sauer, newspaper editor, author and speaker from Leesburg, was scheduled to give the principal address at the annual banquet of the Vermont State Farm Bureau in Barre, Vermont. He was also scheduled to speak at the Rotary Club in Washington, Pennsylvania, and address the Pittsburgh Rotary Club on Thanksgiving Day.

This week in 1960, The Press-Gazette reported that 22 volunteers prepared 7,000 Christmas Seal envelopes that were set to be mailed to Highland County residents for the 1960 Christmas Seal Drive. Each envelope had three sheets of Christmas Seal stamps for a total of 300 and a letter that asked for their aid in the nationwide drive.

Winter preparations were in process at Rocky Fork Lake. The water level was “unusually” low for the time of year and “many” boat owners were removing their water crafts.

The Wilmington football team defeated Hillsboro by a score of 20-3. Hillsboro looked to be in business after a recovered fumble in the third quarter. However, an interception turned possession back to Wilmington. After a touchdown and a two-point conversion, Wilmington went ahead 14-3. Wilmington scored another touchdown to seal the game.

Hillsboro City Council discussed multiple projects and issues. They included uniformity in contractor’s water rates, use of parking meter hoods, a delayed action of the installation of streetlights on 100 block of Uhrig Street until 1961 and the discussion of rights of residents near the corporation to subscribe to city water lines.

The paper reported that the opening day for hunting was Nov. 15. It said hunters should prepare to find “average wildlife populations” on opening day, but it that pheasant numbers would be about the same as the year prior, while rabbits would be down slightly.

This week in 1980, The Press-Gazette reported that the Ohio Department of Natural Resources prepared plans for wildlife habitat management in 17 southwestern counties for a five-year period, one of them being Highland County. The plan included private land management that had technical assistance, providing tree and shrub planting and giving signs for controlled hunter access.

Highland District Hospital twigs and the women’s auxiliary were set to hold the annual holiday bazaar at the armory on Nov. 22. The bazaar had handmade gifts, Christmas ornaments, other holiday items and a lunch that included hot turkey sandwiches, homemade cake and cookies.

The paper reported that $1,400 worth of rings were stolen from Limes Jewelry Store at West Main Street. The article said two women came into the store at 11:58 a.m. allegedly to buy jewelry. They looked at multiple rings and then told the clerk that they’d return to the store with money for a ring. When they left, the clerk found the tray of rings the two women were looking at was taken from the inside of the counter.

Firefighters battled 23 forest and grass fires in southern Ohio over the weekend. The fires were because of warm and dry weather over the previous two weeks.

This week in 2000, The Times-Gazette reported that Dr. Jean Kilbourne was scheduled to speak at the central campus of Southern State Community College. Kilbourne wrote a book titled “Deadly Persuasion: Why Women and Girls Must Fight the Addictive Power of Advertising.”

The paper reported that it was “generally agreed” by the Fall Festival of Leaves Committee that the 2000 festival might have been the largest and most successful one of its 33-year history.

The Highland District Library planned to show off the artwork of Pam Keaton, from Lynchburg, for two months. The article said Keaton graduated from Wilmington in 1986, which is where she was a student of James “Mac” McCarthy who encouraged her to produce as much art as she could.

The Fayette-Highland County Library Festival was held in Hillsboro at Southern State Community College. The event’s theme was “The Depression,” and participants wore costumes that matched the time period, went over relevant topics and issues and made up and performed skits about different hardships the country went through at the time.

