Winston, an interesting mix of American Staffordshire terrier, blue heeler and British prime minister, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Winston is a solid 66 pounds with a healthy appreciation for home cooking. About 5 years old, neutered and calm, he does well on a leash. Winston loves to run fast in big circles, but stops on a dime on command. People-friendly, he prefers to make the first move when introduced. To meet Winston or any of the dogs at the pound, make an appointment with the dog warden bu calling 937-393-8191.

