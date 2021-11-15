Posted on by

Dog Pound Pet of the Week


Winston, an interesting mix of American Staffordshire terrier, blue heeler and British prime minister, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Winston is a solid 66 pounds with a healthy appreciation for home cooking. About 5 years old, neutered and calm, he does well on a leash. Winston loves to run fast in big circles, but stops on a dime on command. People-friendly, he prefers to make the first move when introduced. To meet Winston or any of the dogs at the pound, make an appointment with the dog warden bu calling 937-393-8191.

Submitted photo

