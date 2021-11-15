Free early Thanksgiving meals

The Greenfield arm of Another Chance Ministries (ACM) is providing free “to-go” Thanksgiving dinners Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 1020 Jefferson St. from 5-7 p.m.

Seventeen ACM staff members are working to make the meals available to anyone who wants them.

ACM recently opened the Greenfield facility to assist people who are struggling to transition back into society following substance abuse and mental health problems.

ACM is a nonprofit organization founded in Chillicothe in 2013 by Chillicothe Zion Baptist Church Pastor J. Troy Gray.

“We just wanted a way to give back,” said Another Chance Director Rachelle Buchanan. “We provide sober living and outpatient care to help people restore their lives, so this year one of our community service projects is to go and let people know we’re here, we care, and we want to give back to families who are not able to get things due to COVID and all that’s been happening this year,” she said.

“It’s the first time we are giving away Thanksgiving dinners at this building,” said Timothy Stacy, a counselor and group facilitator for ACM. “Zion Baptist Church in Chillicothe hosts a Christmas give away which is huge, and COVID shut that down last year, but prior to that there were 1,500 families who were provided different things for kids who may not have had a good Christmas because their parents didn’t have the resources,” he said.

Stacey said the Greenfield location also has a clothing bank. “People can come and get a hot meal or other resources if they need them — clothes if they need them.”

“Anybody is welcome, and you can actually come in and eat because we are going to have tables set up inside our lobby area if you don’t want to come in and get a to-go box,” said Buchanan. “I know that some of our clients don’t have transportation so a few of them will be getting delivered, and they call the office number if they need that.”

The Greenfield ACM location can be reached at 937-981-1911.

“We want to show our presence in the community of Greenfield and Highland County as well as help any needy families who need a hot meal,” said Stacy.

Each year ACM also provides meals in Chillicothe to seniors and other members of the church and community.

“We’re hoping to serve as many people as we can,” said Stacy. “Just come and get a hot meal or resources like clothes if you need them because we’re here to help the community of Greenfield.”

Another Chance in Greenfield offering meals Tuesday, Nov. 16