Because He Lives gets $10K

Dodson Creek Solar and National Grid Renewables donated $10,000 last week to the Because He Lives Food Pantry located in Lynchburg, and $1,000 to the Lynchburg-Clay Future Farmers of America.

“We are so excited to accept this donation from National Grid Renewables and Dodson Creek Solar,” Rich Crabtree, founder of Because He Lives Food Pantry, said. “Working with local organizations like Dodson Creek Solar that share our commitment to supporting the needs of our Lynchburg community is exactly the kind of partnership we need to best serve our neighbors. With this donation we will be able to purchase a commercial refrigerator — which will store perishable foods such as vegetables, fruit and dairy — that we can share with families and patrons of the food shelf.”

Madison Schumacher, the FFA teacher in Lynchburg, said, “Knowing that National Grid Renewables was founded by a farmer and that the staff continue that farmer-friendly culture made working with them an easy choice. In partnership with National Grid Renewables and their local project, Dodson Creek Solar, we are happy to help support our local food pantry.”

The Dodson Creek Solar Project is a 117-megawatt (MW) solar project being developed by National Grid Renewables. Located in Highland County, Dodson Creek will span approximately 1,462 acres and will be connected to a new switching station on the Hillsboro-Clinton County 138 kv transmission line. The project is anticipated to create significant environmental and economic benefits during both construction and operation, including:

• 197 construction jobs;

• Three onsite operations and maintenance jobs;

• $21 million in new tax revenue during the first 20 years of operation;

• $468,000 in local donations through a project charitable fund during the first 20 years of operation;

• 158,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide offset annually during operations

National Grid Renewables, which includes the renewables development company formerly known as Geronimo Energy, is a leading North American renewable energy company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with satellite offices located in the regions where it develops, constructs and operates renewable energy projects. It develops projects for corporations and utilities that seek to repower America’s electricity grid by reigniting local economies and reinvesting in a sustainable future.

Submitted by Lindsay T. Smith, director, marketing and communications, National Grid Renewables.

Pictured in photo below (l-r) are Sandy Melvin, Rosalie Bailey, Jenny Rhonemus, Rich Crabtree, Ruth Crabtree, Rose Whiting and Gary Hopkins of the Because He Lives Food Pantry in Lynchburg, and Chris Snider of National Grid Renewables. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_National-Grid.jpg Pictured in photo below (l-r) are Sandy Melvin, Rosalie Bailey, Jenny Rhonemus, Rich Crabtree, Ruth Crabtree, Rose Whiting and Gary Hopkins of the Because He Lives Food Pantry in Lynchburg, and Chris Snider of National Grid Renewables. Submitted photo

Lynchburg-Clay FFA also receives $1,000 from solar company