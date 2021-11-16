Liming sentencing rescheduled

WILMINGTON — The sentencing of Brian Liming, 44, of Jamestown, has been rescheduled for Dec. 15.

Clinton County Prosecutor Andrew McCoy told the News Journal in Wilminton that the, “Defendant has filed a motion to continue the sentencing hearing and requested the court order a presentence investigation.”

Liming was found guilty last Thursday of all charges against him in the December 2020 shooting of Kevin Behr, a wildlife officer with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The charges were assault (felony 4), tampering with evidence (felony 3), hunting without a deer permit, and hunting without a license — the latter both misdemeanors.

The sentencing was originally scheduled for Tuesday.