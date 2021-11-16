Dettwiller says he’s retiring

Fairfield Local School District Superintendent Tim Dettwiller announced his retirement Tuesday from the Leesburg area district effective in July of next year.

Dettwiller provided a letter of notice of his retirement to the Fairfield Local Board of Education at its regular meeting Nov. 15, setting his final day for July 31, 2022, to provide time for the school board to find a new superintendent.

Dettwiller has led the district since assuming the role as interim superintendent in July of 2018. After six months of serving as the interim superintendent, the district named Dettwiller as the permanent superintendent through July 31, 2022.

Prior to his position as the Fairfield Superintendent, Dettwiller served in various positions during his 31-year career. In addition to working as a superintendent, he has been a chief financial officer (CFO), auditor and coach.

Most recently before landing in Leesburg, he served as the superintendent of Madison-Plains Local Schools. Dettwiller was the chief financial officer for the Springboro Community City Schools and Madison-Plains Local Schools as well as a deputy auditor for the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office, where he served for 13 years.

Dettwiller was the head wrestling coach for McClain High School in Greenfield from 1987 through 1993.

“I am proud of the many accomplishments made by the students and staff during my tenure,” said Dettwiller.

He noted the district’s “Path to Excellence” program which guides the district’s improvement process, and its career exploration program that provides internships for students with local businesses. He said he is also proud of the district’s new preschool and a number of upgrades to its facilities.

“It has been the highlight of my career to have been the superintendent of Fairfield Local and to have had the good fortune of working with the best staff and administrative team a leader could ask for,” he said.

In his letter to the Fairfield Local School Board he wrote, “I am elated that I will finish my 35-year career as the superintendent for Fairfield. We have accomplished much together and I am happy to have made many lifelong friendships that I will take with me. I have been fortunate to have worked with many amazing individuals throughout my career but none better than found at Fairfield.

“Thank you for placing your trust and faith in me several years ago. I look forward to watching Fairfield from my hopyard to see the new heights of accomplishment our students will achieve in the future,” he added in the letter.

Fairfield superintendent will step down in July