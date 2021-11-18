HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:
Nov. 14
INCIDENTS/ARREST
A resident of the 7100 block of Oak Ridge Road advised a male was there making threats. After investigation, Levi T. Krebs, 30, of Hillsboro, was charged with menacing.
Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 8900 block of S.R. 138. It was determined neither party wanted to pursue charges and agreed to separate for the evening.
Nov. 15
INCIDENTS
A deputy responded to the 8400 block of West Berrysville Road after a report of a breakingand entering. Several items were taken from the residence.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported a vending machine was vandalized on Resevoir Road.
A resident of the 13000 block of McWilliams Road reported a property line dispute with a neighbor.
Nov. 17
INCIDENT
A resident of the 1700 block of Kuhn Road reported several items taken from their residence.