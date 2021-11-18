HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Nov. 14

INCIDENTS/ARREST

A resident of the 7100 block of Oak Ridge Road advised a male was there making threats. After investigation, Levi T. Krebs, 30, of Hillsboro, was charged with menacing.

Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 8900 block of S.R. 138. It was determined neither party wanted to pursue charges and agreed to separate for the evening.

Nov. 15

INCIDENTS

A deputy responded to the 8400 block of West Berrysville Road after a report of a breakingand entering. Several items were taken from the residence.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported a vending machine was vandalized on Resevoir Road.

A resident of the 13000 block of McWilliams Road reported a property line dispute with a neighbor.

Nov. 17

INCIDENT

A resident of the 1700 block of Kuhn Road reported several items taken from their residence.