Recount for Leesburg council

The Highland County Board of Elections certified the official results of the 2021 General Election on Thursday, Nov. 18.
There will be a recount for Leesburg Village Council on Monday, Nov. 22, because of the close number of votes for several candidates.
“For Leesburg Village Council there were 75 votes for Bob Barrett, 64 for Kim Pavey, 59 for Richard Smith and 45 for Richard Tolle,” said Highland County General Elections Administrator David Tolliver. “Since they are so close, we do have to do a recount in that precinct.”
The official results include provisional ballots and any absentee ballots postmarked Nov. 1 and received by Nov. 12.
Below are the official results of the races and issues on the ballot:
Hillsboro President of Council
Thomas Eichinger, R, elected with 100% of votes
Hillsboro City Treasurer
Steven Conrad, R, elected with 53.8% of votes
Heather A. Young, D, 46.2 % of votes
Hillsboro City Council at Large
(three elected)
Jason Brown, R, elected with 23.75% of votes
Patty Day, R, elected with 23.22% of votes
Gregory R. Maurer, R, elected with 20.87% of votes
Patrick F. Shanahan, 11.65% of votes
Shawn Captain, D, 10.56% of votes
Patrick W. Young, D, 9.95% of votes
Hillsboro City Council Ward 1
Adam Wilkin, R, elected with 100% of votes
Hillsboro City Council Ward 2
Don Storer, R, elected with 64.96% of votes
Shannon Tise, D, 35.04% of votes
Hillsboro City Council Ward 3
Dan Baucher, elected with 100% of votes
Hillsboro City Council Ward 4
Mary Stanforth, D, elected with 100% of votes
Greenfield Council at Large
(two elected)
Eric M. Borsini, elected with 41.72% of votes
Phil Clyburn, elected with 30.08% of votes
Bill Sowards, 28.20% of votes
Leesburg Village Council
(recount to be conducted Monday, Nov. 22)
Bob Barrett Jr., 24.27% of votes
Kim Pavey, 20.71% of votes
Richard A. Smith, 19.09% of votes
John Michael, 14.89% of votes
Richard Tolle, 14.56% of votes
Blythe Pelham, 6.47% of votes
Lynchburg Village Council
(four to be elected)
David Minton, elected with 29.58% of votes
Judy Lee Davis, elected with 24.38% of votes
Christine Hamlin, elected with 23.33% of votes
Tagg J. Pendleton, elected with 22.71% of votes
Mowrystown Village Mayor
Jim Allen, elected with 78% of votes
Stephen M. Sheeley, 22% of votes
Mowrystown Village Council
(four seats available)
Christopher Byrd, elected with 38.95% of votes
Jan Marie Cooper, elected with 31.58% of votes
Sandra Temple-Hatton, elected with 29.47% of votes
Brushcreek trustee
(two elected)
Nick Greiner, elected with 50.79 percent of votes
Elon Davis, elected with 49.21% of votes
Clay trustee
(two seats available)
Kenneth L. Bohl, elected with 100% of votes
Concord trustee
(two seats available)
Tony Gulley, elected with 100% of votes
Dodson trustee
(two to be elected)
Ty Smith, elected with 42.79% of vote
Randy Mitchell, elected with 40.91% of votes
Greg Tholen, 16.30% of votes
Fairfield trustee
(two elected)
Kenneth Stevens Jr., elected with 52.26% of votes
Michael Pfister, elected with 47.74% of votes
Hamer trustee
(two elected)
Jon Holbrook, elected with 50.29% of votes
Bruce Leininger, elected with 49.71% of votes
Jackson trustee
(two elected)
Stephen L. Waits, elected with 53.9% of votes
Chad Frazer, elected with 46.1% of votes
Liberty trustee
(two elected)
Tyler Kelch, elected with 53.21% of votes
Jerry Williams, elected with 46.79% of votes
Madison trustee
(two elected)
Bruce Baird, elected with 37.68% of votes
Bill Buck, elected with 37.12% of votes
Josh Allen, 25.19% of votes
Marshall trustee
(two elected)
Clint Shoemaker, elected with 54.45% of votes
Tim Sheeley, elected with 45.55% of votes
New Market trustee
(two elected)
Kevin Fawley, elected with 39.72% of votes
Kenny Harless, elected with 38.55% of votes
Scott Burnett, 21.73% of votes
Paint trustee
(two elected)
Corey J. Miller, elected with 34.10% of votes
Steven M. Karnes, elected with 24.18% of votes
Matthew Ingles, 19.47% of votes
Josh Carroll, 13.42% of votes
Kenneth Hinkle, 8.83% of votes
Penn trustee
(two elected)
Jay E. Duncan, elected with 45.08% of votes
Derek Watson, elected with 37.78% of votes
Zachary Stout, 17.14% of votes
Penn fiscal officer
Joshua L. Matthews, elected with 100% of votes
Salem trustee
(two elected)
Shane Simmons, elected with 51.16% of votes
John R “J.R.” Roush, elected with 48.84% of votes
Union trustee
(two elected)
Rusty Herdman, elected with 53.85% of votes
Joseph R. Fraysier, elected with 46.15% of votes
Washington trustee
(two elected)
Mike Countryman, elected with 53.49% of votes
Travis Mootz, elected with 46.51% of votes
Whiteoak trustee
(two elected)
Charles Bratton, elected with 40.95% of votes
Justin Newell, elected with 33.33% of votes
John Stephan, 25.71% of votes
Brown County ESC
Governing Board Member
Kenneth L. Snider, elected with 100% of votes
Betty A. Burwinkel, 0% of votes
James Castle, 0% of votes
Brown County ESC
Governing Board Member
Jim Ferguson, elected with 100% of votes
Southern Ohio ESC
Sub District 6
Member of Governing Board
Dennis Mount, elected with 100% of votes
Southern Ohio ESC
Sub District 7
Member of Governing Board
Roger West (write-in candidate), elected with 100% of votes
Adams County/Ohio Valley School Board
(three elected)
Kevin Schoonover, elected with 18.78% of votes
Robin P. Lucas, elected with 16.75% of votes
Justin L. Davis, 14.72% of votes
Gay Lynn Shipley, 14.72% of votes
Tyler E. Cantrell, 13.2% of votes
Christi B. Countryman-Dick, 12.69% of votes
Tiffany DeMint, 9.14% of votes
Bright Local School Board
(two elected)
Angie Wright, elected with 51.20% of votes
Steven T. Cox, elected with 48.80% of votes
East Clinton School Board
(three elected)
Robert D. Carey, elected with 35.51% of votes
Linda Compton, elected with 25.23% of votes
Kelli Debold Jamison, elected with 23.83% of votes
Shane Walterhouse, 15.42% of votes
Eastern Local School Board
(two seats available)
Edmund McVey, 0% of votes
Fairfield Local School Board
(two to be elected)
Rindy L. Matthews, elected with 50.5% of votes
James Craycraft, elected with 49.5% of votes
Fayetteville School Board
Paula S. White, 0% of votes
Fayetteville School Board
Rachel Ray, 0% of votes
Merri Kay Adkins (write-in candidate), 0% of votes
Greenfield School Board
(three elected)
Eric Zint, elected with 27.35% of votes
Rachel Brickey Fraley, elected with 24.09 % of votes
Marilyn S. Mitchell, elected with 18.50% of votes
Charley Roman, 15.07% of votes
Amber Iseman, 14.98% of votes
Hillsboro School Board
(three elected)
Beverly Rhoads, elected with 34.19% of votes
Larry W. Lyons, elected with 33.77% of votes
Jerry Walker, elected with 32.04% of votes
Lynchburg-Clay School Board
(two elected)
Susan Blankenship, elected with 42.12% of votes
Richard L. Warner Jr., elected with 33.73% of votes
Kristen L. Greenwalt, 24.15% of votes
Miami Trace School Board
(three elected)
Rob Dawson, 0% of votes
Jacklyn Farrens, 0% of votes
David D. Miller, 0% of votes
Issues
Issue 1 passed with 73.68% of voters supporting the levy.
Issue 1: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Village of Sinking Spring – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Village of Sinking Spring for the purpose of current expenses at a rate not exceeding 4 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.40 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.
Issue 2 passed with 71.98% of voters supporting the levy. Issue 2 Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) New Market Township – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of New Market Township for the purpose of maintaining and operating township cemeteries at a rate not exceeding 0.5 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.05 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
Issue 3 passed with 69.04% of voters in favor of the levy. Issue 3: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Village of Lynchburg – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Village of Lynchburg for the purpose of providing and maintaining motor vehicles, communications, other equipment, buildings, and sites for such buildings used directly in the operation of a police department, or the payment of salaries of permanent or part-time police, communications, or administrative personnel to operate the same, including the payment of any employer contributions required for such personnel under section 145.48 or 742.33 of the Revised Code at a rate not exceeding 3 mills for each one dollar valuation, which amounts to $0.30 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
Issue 4 passed with 75.63% of voters supporting the option. Issue 4: Local Liquor Option HILLSBORO NORTHWEST-19 –The Porch Carryout and Grill, LLC – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. Shall the sale of beer, wine, and mixed beverages be permitted by The Porch Carryout and Grill, LLC, an applicant for a D5 liquor permit, who is engaged in the business of restaurant and cocktail lounge at 421 N. West Street, Hillsboro in this precinct?
Issue 5 passed with 71.31% of voters supporting the option. Issue 5: Local Liquor Option HILLSBORO NORTHWEST-19 – The Porch Carryout and Grill, LLC – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. Shall the sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor be permitted for sale on Sunday between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight by The Porch Carryout and Grill, LLC, an applicant for a D6 liquor permit, who is engaged in the business of a restaurant and cocktail lounge at 421 N. West Street, Hillsboro in this precinct?
Issue 6 passed with 57.55% of voters in favor of the levy. Issue 6: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Highland County Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMH) – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMH) for the purpose of current expenses of the joint county alcohol, drug addiction, and mental health service district at a rate not exceeding one (1) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to ten cents ($0.10) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for ten years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.
Issue 7 passed with 58.02% of voters in favor of the levy. Issue 7: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal and Increase) Marshall Township – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of 0.25 mill and an increase of 0.25 mill to constitute a tax for the benefit of Marshall Township for the purpose of maintaining and operating township cemeteries at a rate not exceeding 0.5 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.05 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
Issue 8 passed with 78.63% of voters supporting the levy. Issue 8: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Brushcreek Township – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal tax for the benefit of Brushcreek Township for the purpose of maintaining and operating cemeteries at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
Issue 9 passed with 65% of voters supporting the levy. Issue 9: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Highland County – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Clinton Highland Joint Fire District for the purpose of providing fire protection, ambulance, paramedic, or other emergency medical services at a rate not exceeding four and three-tenths (4.3) mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to forty-three cents ($0.43) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for five (5) years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
Information for this story was provided by the Highland County Board of Elections
Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.