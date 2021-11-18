Recount for Leesburg council

The Highland County Board of Elections certified the official results of the 2021 General Election on Thursday, Nov. 18.

There will be a recount for Leesburg Village Council on Monday, Nov. 22, because of the close number of votes for several candidates.

“For Leesburg Village Council there were 75 votes for Bob Barrett, 64 for Kim Pavey, 59 for Richard Smith and 45 for Richard Tolle,” said Highland County General Elections Administrator David Tolliver. “Since they are so close, we do have to do a recount in that precinct.”

The official results include provisional ballots and any absentee ballots postmarked Nov. 1 and received by Nov. 12.

Below are the official results of the races and issues on the ballot:

Hillsboro President of Council

Thomas Eichinger, R, elected with 100% of votes

Hillsboro City Treasurer

Steven Conrad, R, elected with 53.8% of votes

Heather A. Young, D, 46.2 % of votes

Hillsboro City Council at Large

(three elected)

Jason Brown, R, elected with 23.75% of votes

Patty Day, R, elected with 23.22% of votes

Gregory R. Maurer, R, elected with 20.87% of votes

Patrick F. Shanahan, 11.65% of votes

Shawn Captain, D, 10.56% of votes

Patrick W. Young, D, 9.95% of votes

Hillsboro City Council Ward 1

Adam Wilkin, R, elected with 100% of votes

Hillsboro City Council Ward 2

Don Storer, R, elected with 64.96% of votes

Shannon Tise, D, 35.04% of votes

Hillsboro City Council Ward 3

Dan Baucher, elected with 100% of votes

Hillsboro City Council Ward 4

Mary Stanforth, D, elected with 100% of votes

Greenfield Council at Large

(two elected)

Eric M. Borsini, elected with 41.72% of votes

Phil Clyburn, elected with 30.08% of votes

Bill Sowards, 28.20% of votes

Leesburg Village Council

(recount to be conducted Monday, Nov. 22)

Bob Barrett Jr., 24.27% of votes

Kim Pavey, 20.71% of votes

Richard A. Smith, 19.09% of votes

John Michael, 14.89% of votes

Richard Tolle, 14.56% of votes

Blythe Pelham, 6.47% of votes

Lynchburg Village Council

(four to be elected)

David Minton, elected with 29.58% of votes

Judy Lee Davis, elected with 24.38% of votes

Christine Hamlin, elected with 23.33% of votes

Tagg J. Pendleton, elected with 22.71% of votes

Mowrystown Village Mayor

Jim Allen, elected with 78% of votes

Stephen M. Sheeley, 22% of votes

Mowrystown Village Council

(four seats available)

Christopher Byrd, elected with 38.95% of votes

Jan Marie Cooper, elected with 31.58% of votes

Sandra Temple-Hatton, elected with 29.47% of votes

Brushcreek trustee

(two elected)

Nick Greiner, elected with 50.79 percent of votes

Elon Davis, elected with 49.21% of votes

Clay trustee

(two seats available)

Kenneth L. Bohl, elected with 100% of votes

Concord trustee

(two seats available)

Tony Gulley, elected with 100% of votes

Dodson trustee

(two to be elected)

Ty Smith, elected with 42.79% of vote

Randy Mitchell, elected with 40.91% of votes

Greg Tholen, 16.30% of votes

Fairfield trustee

(two elected)

Kenneth Stevens Jr., elected with 52.26% of votes

Michael Pfister, elected with 47.74% of votes

Hamer trustee

(two elected)

Jon Holbrook, elected with 50.29% of votes

Bruce Leininger, elected with 49.71% of votes

Jackson trustee

(two elected)

Stephen L. Waits, elected with 53.9% of votes

Chad Frazer, elected with 46.1% of votes

Liberty trustee

(two elected)

Tyler Kelch, elected with 53.21% of votes

Jerry Williams, elected with 46.79% of votes

Madison trustee

(two elected)

Bruce Baird, elected with 37.68% of votes

Bill Buck, elected with 37.12% of votes

Josh Allen, 25.19% of votes

Marshall trustee

(two elected)

Clint Shoemaker, elected with 54.45% of votes

Tim Sheeley, elected with 45.55% of votes

New Market trustee

(two elected)

Kevin Fawley, elected with 39.72% of votes

Kenny Harless, elected with 38.55% of votes

Scott Burnett, 21.73% of votes

Paint trustee

(two elected)

Corey J. Miller, elected with 34.10% of votes

Steven M. Karnes, elected with 24.18% of votes

Matthew Ingles, 19.47% of votes

Josh Carroll, 13.42% of votes

Kenneth Hinkle, 8.83% of votes

Penn trustee

(two elected)

Jay E. Duncan, elected with 45.08% of votes

Derek Watson, elected with 37.78% of votes

Zachary Stout, 17.14% of votes

Penn fiscal officer

Joshua L. Matthews, elected with 100% of votes

Salem trustee

(two elected)

Shane Simmons, elected with 51.16% of votes

John R “J.R.” Roush, elected with 48.84% of votes

Union trustee

(two elected)

Rusty Herdman, elected with 53.85% of votes

Joseph R. Fraysier, elected with 46.15% of votes

Washington trustee

(two elected)

Mike Countryman, elected with 53.49% of votes

Travis Mootz, elected with 46.51% of votes

Whiteoak trustee

(two elected)

Charles Bratton, elected with 40.95% of votes

Justin Newell, elected with 33.33% of votes

John Stephan, 25.71% of votes

Brown County ESC

Governing Board Member

Kenneth L. Snider, elected with 100% of votes

Betty A. Burwinkel, 0% of votes

James Castle, 0% of votes

Brown County ESC

Governing Board Member

Jim Ferguson, elected with 100% of votes

Southern Ohio ESC

Sub District 6

Member of Governing Board

Dennis Mount, elected with 100% of votes

Southern Ohio ESC

Sub District 7

Member of Governing Board

Roger West (write-in candidate), elected with 100% of votes

Adams County/Ohio Valley School Board

(three elected)

Kevin Schoonover, elected with 18.78% of votes

Robin P. Lucas, elected with 16.75% of votes

Justin L. Davis, 14.72% of votes

Gay Lynn Shipley, 14.72% of votes

Tyler E. Cantrell, 13.2% of votes

Christi B. Countryman-Dick, 12.69% of votes

Tiffany DeMint, 9.14% of votes

Bright Local School Board

(two elected)

Angie Wright, elected with 51.20% of votes

Steven T. Cox, elected with 48.80% of votes

East Clinton School Board

(three elected)

Robert D. Carey, elected with 35.51% of votes

Linda Compton, elected with 25.23% of votes

Kelli Debold Jamison, elected with 23.83% of votes

Shane Walterhouse, 15.42% of votes

Eastern Local School Board

(two seats available)

Edmund McVey, 0% of votes

Fairfield Local School Board

(two to be elected)

Rindy L. Matthews, elected with 50.5% of votes

James Craycraft, elected with 49.5% of votes

Fayetteville School Board

Paula S. White, 0% of votes

Fayetteville School Board

Rachel Ray, 0% of votes

Merri Kay Adkins (write-in candidate), 0% of votes

Greenfield School Board

(three elected)

Eric Zint, elected with 27.35% of votes

Rachel Brickey Fraley, elected with 24.09 % of votes

Marilyn S. Mitchell, elected with 18.50% of votes

Charley Roman, 15.07% of votes

Amber Iseman, 14.98% of votes

Hillsboro School Board

(three elected)

Beverly Rhoads, elected with 34.19% of votes

Larry W. Lyons, elected with 33.77% of votes

Jerry Walker, elected with 32.04% of votes

Lynchburg-Clay School Board

(two elected)

Susan Blankenship, elected with 42.12% of votes

Richard L. Warner Jr., elected with 33.73% of votes

Kristen L. Greenwalt, 24.15% of votes

Miami Trace School Board

(three elected)

Rob Dawson, 0% of votes

Jacklyn Farrens, 0% of votes

David D. Miller, 0% of votes

Issues

Issue 1 passed with 73.68% of voters supporting the levy.

Issue 1: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Village of Sinking Spring – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Village of Sinking Spring for the purpose of current expenses at a rate not exceeding 4 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.40 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.

Issue 2 passed with 71.98% of voters supporting the levy. Issue 2 Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) New Market Township – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of New Market Township for the purpose of maintaining and operating township cemeteries at a rate not exceeding 0.5 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.05 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.

Issue 3 passed with 69.04% of voters in favor of the levy. Issue 3: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Village of Lynchburg – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Village of Lynchburg for the purpose of providing and maintaining motor vehicles, communications, other equipment, buildings, and sites for such buildings used directly in the operation of a police department, or the payment of salaries of permanent or part-time police, communications, or administrative personnel to operate the same, including the payment of any employer contributions required for such personnel under section 145.48 or 742.33 of the Revised Code at a rate not exceeding 3 mills for each one dollar valuation, which amounts to $0.30 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.

Issue 4 passed with 75.63% of voters supporting the option. Issue 4: Local Liquor Option HILLSBORO NORTHWEST-19 –The Porch Carryout and Grill, LLC – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. Shall the sale of beer, wine, and mixed beverages be permitted by The Porch Carryout and Grill, LLC, an applicant for a D5 liquor permit, who is engaged in the business of restaurant and cocktail lounge at 421 N. West Street, Hillsboro in this precinct?

Issue 5 passed with 71.31% of voters supporting the option. Issue 5: Local Liquor Option HILLSBORO NORTHWEST-19 – The Porch Carryout and Grill, LLC – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. Shall the sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor be permitted for sale on Sunday between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight by The Porch Carryout and Grill, LLC, an applicant for a D6 liquor permit, who is engaged in the business of a restaurant and cocktail lounge at 421 N. West Street, Hillsboro in this precinct?

Issue 6 passed with 57.55% of voters in favor of the levy. Issue 6: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Highland County Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMH) – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMH) for the purpose of current expenses of the joint county alcohol, drug addiction, and mental health service district at a rate not exceeding one (1) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to ten cents ($0.10) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for ten years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.

Issue 7 passed with 58.02% of voters in favor of the levy. Issue 7: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal and Increase) Marshall Township – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of 0.25 mill and an increase of 0.25 mill to constitute a tax for the benefit of Marshall Township for the purpose of maintaining and operating township cemeteries at a rate not exceeding 0.5 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.05 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.

Issue 8 passed with 78.63% of voters supporting the levy. Issue 8: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Brushcreek Township – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal tax for the benefit of Brushcreek Township for the purpose of maintaining and operating cemeteries at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.

Issue 9 passed with 65% of voters supporting the levy. Issue 9: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Highland County – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Clinton Highland Joint Fire District for the purpose of providing fire protection, ambulance, paramedic, or other emergency medical services at a rate not exceeding four and three-tenths (4.3) mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to forty-three cents ($0.43) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for five (5) years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.

Highland County Board of Elections holds official count