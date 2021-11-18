County land bank discusses new, old properties

The Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation, also known as the land bank, discussed multiple new and old properties at its monthly Thursday morning meeting.

Mark Current, Highland County Community Action Organization housing director, brought new updates to the following properties previously discussed by the land bank:

Current said the land bank plans to list two parcels at Cinderella Drive in the Rocky Fork Lake area with a real estate agent. The land bank said it plans on holding a sealed sale-percentage bid, where the realtors will bid with the percentage they will take from the sale.

Current said parcels #26-18-001-010.00 (487 Taylor St. in Greenfield), #26-18-001-011.00 (no address) and #26-18-001-012.00 (434 Taylor St. in Greenfield) will all most likely need to go through probate court. He said the taxes due for each are $904.67, $1,616.53 and $6,311.23, respectively, and that the land values are $3,700, $5,500 and $6,200, respectively. He said a resident that owns property near to them is possibly interested in purchasing them.

Current said the cleanup at parcel #25-46-001-114.00 at 453 E. Main St. in Hillsboro would cost $25,022.87. He also said there was somebody interested in the property and that they would do the cleanup.

Current said parcel #16-01-102-075.00 at 12218 New Lexington Ave. in Highland would need a title search. He said the land is valued at $9,300 and has $29,734.53 in taxes due.

Current also said parcel #32-17-702-103.00 at 12206 North Shore Dr. in the Rocky Fork Lake area must go through probate court.

In other news, there were multiple staffing changes discussed at the meeting. Randy Mustard, formerly just a member of the land bank, volunteered to step up to be vice president of the land bank.

Lauren Walker, the city of Hillsboro’s chosen representative at the land bank, was also approved by the members of the land bank to join their ranks.

Current brought up new prospective properties not talked about at previous land bank meetings, which were as follows:

* Parcel #33-16-902-118.00 at 11526 Dundee Dr. in Hillsboro. Current said this was a vacant lot and had $4,766.71 in taxes due, with the land valued at $8,800.

* Parcel #32-17-702-062.00 at 12106 North Shore Rd. in in the Rocky Fork Lake area. He said this property has $3,552.72 in taxes due and the land is valued at $7,500.

* Parcel #25-39-001-016.00 at 116 S. Glenn St. in Hillsboro. Current said this property is vacant, has $22,230.05 in taxes due and is valued at $9,100.

* Parcel #31-16-902-002.00 at 67467 Heather Moor Trail in Rocky Fork Lake area. Current said this property is occupied, but the land bank is looking into an expedited foreclosure. He said the property has $18,556.82 in taxes due and that the land is valued at $7,000.

* Current also said he is currently looking into Parcel #12-02-200-023.00 in East Monroe. He said the building is falling down and becoming a hazard.

The next meeting of the land bank will be on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. in the basement of the Highland County Administration Building.

Pictured (l-r) are Jeff Duncan, Terry Britton, Karen Bridges and Mark Current as they discuss Highland County properties. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_DSC_0991.jpg Pictured (l-r) are Jeff Duncan, Terry Britton, Karen Bridges and Mark Current as they discuss Highland County properties.

