In the kitchen with Sharon

Hello! In the kitchen this week I made a dish that is not only delicious but so easy and it’s cooked in one pot, so you don’t have to dirty up all the dishes. That’s my kind of recipe, and maybe there will be enough left over to take in your lunch.

I love Mexican food served with some nacho chips and cheese or salsa dip and chips, and if you want a salad or refried beans, don’t forget a dollop of sour cream. That’s all you need. It’s easy and not expensive to make. My kind of dish again and this one is a keeper.

One-Pot Mexican Rice Casserole is a super flavorful, quick and easy ground beef recipe. Your whole family will love this tasty casserole full of beef, rice, corn and tons of taco flavor.

Mexican Rice Casserole

This casserole tastes just like everyone’s favorite restaurant-style Mexican rice. Except that it is turned into a complete, hearty meal in 30 minutes or less. This rice casserole has always been a staple in my house because it’s something we can all agree upon. It used to be something that I would put together and bake in the oven. Until I realized I could just make this into a stove top one-pan dish. The rice simmers in the pan right along with the cooked ground beef and onion, corn, salsa, tomato sauce and seasonings for amazing flavor. After your rice is tender you can stir in your favorite shredded cheese and top with green onions if you like. We also really enjoy this with an extra side of salsa and a dollop of sour cream.

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 small onion, diced

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons taco seasoning

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 cup long grain white rice

1 1/2 cups beef broth

1 15-ounce can of corn, drained

8 ounces of tomato sauce

1/2 cup of salsa

Directions

Cook the ground beef and onion together with the salt and pepper to taste in a large skillet over medium heat until beef is no longer pink. Drain the grease, if necessary.

Return the pan to the stove and sprinkle the beef with the garlic powder and taco seasoning.

Stir in the rice, broth, corn, tomato sauce and salsa.

Bring the mixture to a boil. Cover, reduce heat and simmer for 18-20 minutes until rice is tender.

Top with cheese and return the lid to the pan for two to three minutes until the cheese in melted.

If any of you have a favorite recipe, please share it .. we are all looking for recipes that aren’t so complicated to prepare and not so expensive to make. Send your recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.