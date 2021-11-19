Tiny Town opens in Greenfield

A much-needed licensed childcare facility is now open in Greenfield. It’s called Tiny Town Childcare and Learning Center and it is located at the former armory at the corner of Jefferson and Second streets.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held with the village and the Highland County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, formally welcoming the business to the Greenfield community.

Owner Da’Nae Orr-Zody is no stranger to childcare since her family has three Tiny Town facilities in Northern Ohio. She has been around childcare for 15 years, she said, so when she came to Greenfield and saw the need and the armory space opened up, she said it just made sense.

Tiny Town, which is licensed through the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, opened in early October. It currently serves a little more than a dozen children and has openings for more.

The facility serves families with children from 6 weeks old to 10 years old, all divided into different classrooms depending on their age group, and provides developmentally appropriate learning opportunities for each child.

Currently, the facility is open Monday through Friday from 5:15 a.m. to 8 p.m., but Orr-Zody said that she is more than willing to expand availability to suit the needs of families so long as there is trained staff available.

There are currently staff openings, and anyone interested just needs at least a high school diploma and a clean background check. Specific training is required within a certain amount of time from hire.

Tiny Town accepts publicly-funded childcare and also has private-pay tuition rates. Meals are included. There’s a fenced-in play area outside. The Greenfield School District will bus school-aged children to and from the facility to school.

“We need a facility like this in Greenfield and are grateful for it,” Greenfield Village Council Chair Phil Clyburn said as he welcomed the business to the community. “Greenfield matters. The community and its children matter.”

For more information, go to the “Tiny Town Childcare & Learning Center Greenfield” page on Facebook. You may also call director Danelle Love at 937-981-5684 or email her at dlove@tinytownchildcareandlearningcenter.com.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Greenfield and the Highland County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to formally welcome Tiny Town to the community. Pictured (l-r) are council chair Phil Clyburn, facility owner Da’Nae Orr-Zody, facility director Danelle Love, chamber director Jamie Wheeler, Dana Daugherty of Southern Hills Community Bank, and Susan Howland with the village of Greenfield. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_Town-is-Tiny.jpg Greenfield and the Highland County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to formally welcome Tiny Town to the community. Pictured (l-r) are council chair Phil Clyburn, facility owner Da’Nae Orr-Zody, facility director Danelle Love, chamber director Jamie Wheeler, Dana Daugherty of Southern Hills Community Bank, and Susan Howland with the village of Greenfield. Photo by Angela Shepherd

Licensed facility serves children from 6 weeks to 10 years old