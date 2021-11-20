OSHP: Hillsboro man dies in two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon

PAINT TWP., Highland Co. – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash in which a Hillsboro man was killed.

On Saturday, November 20 at approximately 2:08 p.m. Douglas Hurt, 62, of Hillsboro, was driving a 1991 Ford Escort southbound on Keplinger Road in Paint Township, Highland County.

Preliminary investigation shows that Hurt failed to yield from a stop sign and was struck by a 2016 GMC Terrain that was traveling east on US 50, according to a news release from the OSHP

The GMC was being operated by Emily Spencer, 23, of Wilmington. Both vehicles traveled off of the roadway, and the GMC struck a utility pole, the OSHP stated.

Hurt was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Spencer received minor injuries and was treated at the scene by EMS.

No drugs or alcohol are suspected at this time, the OSHP stated.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Paint Township EMS and Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol-2.jpg