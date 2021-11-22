Fire damages Danville Road home

Flames can be seen rising the from the roof of this home Monday morning at 6491 Danville Road. Numerous calls to the Lynchburg Area Joint Fire & Ambulance District, which was reportedly the primary department handling the fire, were not returned. The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District provided mutual aid.

Flames can be seen rising the from the roof of this home Monday morning at 6491 Danville Road. Numerous calls to the Lynchburg Area Joint Fire & Ambulance District, which was reportedly the primary department handling the fire, were not returned. The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District provided mutual aid. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_Fire-pic-1.jpg Flames can be seen rising the from the roof of this home Monday morning at 6491 Danville Road. Numerous calls to the Lynchburg Area Joint Fire & Ambulance District, which was reportedly the primary department handling the fire, were not returned. The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District provided mutual aid.