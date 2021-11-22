School COVID cases rising again in Highland Co.

Highland County schools saw 31 new COVID-19 cases from Nov. 8-14, according to an Ohio Department of Health (ODH) system update that documents how each school in the county is faring with COVID-19 during the 2021-22 school year.

The last time The Times-Gazette reported on COVID-19 cases in county schools was from Nov. 1-7 when the schools saw no new COVID-19 cases.

Following are the total number of COVID-19 cases each county school has had during the current school year as well as the number of new cases those schools had from Nov. 8-14:

* Bright Local had no new student or staff cases. It has had 23 total student cases and three total staff cases.

* Fairfield Local had five new student cases but no new staff cases. It has had 58 total student cases and 15 total staff cases.

* Greenfield Exempted Village had eight new student cases and two new staff cases. It has had 132 total student cases and 19 total staff cases.

* The Highland County Board of DD had no new student or staff cases and has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

* The Hillsboro Christian Academy Preschool had no new student or staff cases. It has had four total student cases and three total staff cases.

* The Hillsboro Christian Academy Private School had no new student or staff cases. It has had four total student cases and three total staff cases.

* Hillsboro City had 10 new student cases but no new staff cases. It has had 112 total student cases and 27 total staff cases.

* Lynchburg-Clay Local had five new student cases and one new staff case. It has had 44 total student cases and seven total staff cases.

* St. Mary Catholic Preschool had no new student or staff cases. It has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

* St. Mary Catholic Private School had no new student or staff cases. It has had three total student cases and one total staff case so far this school year.

* Stonewall Academy had no new student or staff cases. It has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

Highland County is seeing 20 new COVID-19 cases each day, which is about 45 cases per 100,000 in population, according to The New York Times COVID Tracker.

Highland County has also continued its stay in the highest risk category in terms of community transmission, according to the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) COVID Data Tracker which was last updated Saturday. There are four different levels of community transmission — Low, Moderate, Substantial and High. Highland County is currently in the “High” designation.

The CDC said the data for this tracker comes from two different indicators: the total number of new cases per 100,000 people within the last seven days; and the percentage of positive diagnostic and screening nucleic acid amplification tests (NAAT) during the last seven days.

Highland County’s COVID-19 case rate stood at 602.4 cases per 100,000 in population over the previous two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) Coronavirus Dashboard, which was last updated Thursday. The case rate was above the state average of 496.3 cases per 100,000 in population over the same time frame and ranks the county at 36th among the state’s 88 counties in terms of the highest case rates.

In terms of vaccinations, Highland County is currently at 37.10 percent of the county’s residents that have started their vaccines, according to the ODH COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard. The state average for “vaccine started” is 57.25 percent.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 52.48 percent, while the Highland County average is 33.89 percent.

The dashboard also said there have been 2,927 “third” doses administered in the county on or after Aug. 12, to people that were already fully vaccinated.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County for those that have started their vaccination process:

* 0-19 — 1,013 people, or 9.099 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 1,272 people, or 25.77 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 1,478 people, or 30.65 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,935 people, or 36.72 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,851 people, or 49.23 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,811 people, or 59.44 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,716 people, or 66.28 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,521 people, or 71.26 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 1,074 people, or 71.50 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,340 people, or 68.96 percent, have started their vaccines.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County for those that have completed their vaccination process:

* 0-19 — 836 people, or 7.509 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 1,096 people, or 22.19 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 1,302 people, or 27.01 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,757 people, or 33.35 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,614 people, or 45.14 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,723 people, or 56.54 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,596 people, or 61.65 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,439 people, or 67.43 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 1,019 people, or 67.84 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,250 people, or 64.32 percent, have completed their vaccines.

County ranked 36th in state for highest case rates