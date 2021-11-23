Hudson is a male, American Staffordshire terrier/mastiff mix, is the 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week. He is black with white, 2 or 3 years old, and 97 pounds. Hudson came from the pound so don’t know a lot about him. But he is a very well-behaved dog. When you come home, he will happily greet you with his favorite bone/toy and seems to get along with other dogs. He is beautiful, playful and very lovable, but not good with cats. He would be a wonderful addition to your family. The dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions can be seen on AdoptAPet, Petfinder and Facebook. If you would like to visit and possibly adopt one of these dogs, email mjespelage@yahoo.com.

