Greenfield, coach part ways

The Greenfield Exempted Village Board of Education approved a separation agreement between teacher and head football coach Jacob Orr-Zody and the district during its meeting Monday at the Rainsboro Elementary School.

The agreement effectively ends Orr-Zody’s tenure with the school district on Dec. 1. Included in the agreement are details pertaining to wages and insurance premiums due to be paid to him.

According to the agreement, Orr-Zody and the board have determined it “is in the best interest of each of them to resolve all issues related to Orr-Zody’s employment” by entering into the agreement.

Most of the rest of the meeting focused on student recognition.

Rainsboro Elementary Principal Maggie Lyons started things off with a few highlights of the school for board members. Currently, there are 198 students enrolled at Rainsboro and a total of 36 staff members. There are two classes for each grade, she said, except the fifth grade class, which is larger than the other grades.

This year, as with other buildings in the district, began the PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) program which seeks to support good behavior by defining and communicating clear expectations and rewarding students when they show that good behavior.

Lyons also talked about the PAWS program, which represents pride, a good attitude, wise choices and safety. When students earn PAWS, which are displayed near the office for all to see.

The Veterans Day programs by Rainsboro and Buckskin fifth graders, and led each year by music teacher Victoria Mikkelsen, were also highlighted. Each building in the district does something to honor veterans each year, with the two outlying elementaries putting on a song and poetry filled performance for veterans.

The fifth grade honor choir performed for those in attendance. It’s comprised of students from both Buckskin and Rainsboro elementaries and led by Mikkelsen.

Mikkelsen said the children recently performed their concert, which the Greenfield district was able to host this year. There were nearly a dozen schools involved, she said, with more than 100 elementary students and nearly 90 junior high students, not only from Greenfield, but several surrounding counties.

Honor choir students each year come together and learn songs all day, then perform a concert. Mikkelson showed footage from the day, the McClain High School stage with risers full of students, all led by a director of the Cincinnati Youth Choir.

At Monday’s meeting, the Buckskin and Rainsboro fifth graders lifted their voices in a three-song performance for the board members and family members present.

Fall athletes who received conference and/or district recognition in their sport were also recognized. They included: Wes Potts, boys golf All-Frontier Athletic Conference and FAC Player of the Year, district tournament team qualifier, first-team all-district, and academic all Ohio; Iva Easter, volleyball All-FAC and honorable mention all-district; Evelyn Vanzant, volleyball All-FAC and honorable mention all-district; Luca Matesic, girls soccer All-FAC and first team all-district; Macey McCune, girls soccer first team all-district; Andrew Newland, boys soccer All-FAC and first team all-district; Jase Allison, boys soccer All-FAC and second team all-district; Braden Wright, football All-FAC and first team all-district; Andrew Potts, football All-FAC and special mention all-district; and Landen Eubanks, football first team all-district.

In other business, consent agenda items approved included an agreement with Adena, which provides the district its athletic training; the resignation of Annemarie Brier as girls swimming coach; and paying Keith Penwell as head football coach for the portion of the season where he performed the duties of that position.

Employment recommendations as approved were: Meshelle Dean, aide; Lora Brooks, aide/monitor; Haley Anderson, aide/monitor; Lauren Dowden, aide/monitor; and Keegan Rawlins, varsity wrestling assistant coach.

The Greenfield Exempted Village District School Board of Education is scheduled to meet next on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at the new gym lobby. For information and updates, go to the district website at greenfield.k12.oh.us or go to the district’s Facebook page.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.

Rainsboro Elementary Principal Maggie Lyons highlights what’s happening at Rainsboro during Monday’s school board meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_Lyons.SchoolBoard.112221.jpg Rainsboro Elementary Principal Maggie Lyons highlights what’s happening at Rainsboro during Monday’s school board meeting. Photo by Angela Shepherd Buckskin and Rainsboro fifth graders, who make up this year’s honor choir, are pictured during a performance for the Greenfield School Board at its meeting Monday. The children recently performed with more than 100 other children from surrounding school districts during an honor choir event held at the McClain auditorium. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_HonorChoir2021.jpg Buckskin and Rainsboro fifth graders, who make up this year’s honor choir, are pictured during a performance for the Greenfield School Board at its meeting Monday. The children recently performed with more than 100 other children from surrounding school districts during an honor choir event held at the McClain auditorium. Photo by Angela Shepherd

