Christmas Tea Dec. 5 at museum

The Highland County Historical Society will hold its 2021 Mother/Daughter Christmas Tea on Sunday, Dec. 5 at the Highland House Museum, located at 151 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

“We haven’t had a Christmas tea party for awhile, so this will be kind of new again,” said Jean Fawley, the event’s coordinator.

The event has been held on and off for the past 10 years.

“Usually it’s an elementary-age event, but the children have to be at least 4 years old,” said Fawley. “We’ll have stories and finger food and games, and tea, of course. It’s just fun for the kids.”

The deadline to register for the event is Wednesday, Dec. 1., and seating is limited. Registration forms are available at the Highland House Museum, and anyone interested in attending can call 937-393-3392. If no one answers leave a message.

The cost is $10 per child and $10 per mother.

Attendees are encouraged to register as soon as possible.

“It’s limited seating this year because the museum is all decorated for Christmas, and we don’t have a lot of space,” said Fawley.

Ten children and 13 adults attended the last tea party.

“We try and do different programs throughout the year,” she said. “We did a tea party in the spring and wanted to do another one at Christmas.”

Girls who attend the tea party are encouraged to wear their “fancy” dresses.

“Be sure to register for the tea, stories, fun and games,” said Fawley.

The Highland House is currently open to visitors and shopping on Thursdays (except Thanksgiving) and Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the holiday season.

It features the Merry Mercantile shop that has products from 20 local artisans. Gifts range from jewelry to home decor, handmade items, homemade jams and jellies, candles, pillows and more. Books on local history and books written by local authors are also available.

Fourteen of the museum’s rooms have been decorated by local groups or individuals in a “Color My World” theme.

There is no charge to visit the museum, but donations are encouraged. All proceeds benefit the historical society.

