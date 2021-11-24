Holiday Open House Nov. 27

It is the holiday shopping season and on Saturday, Nov. 27, along with it being Small Business Saturday across the nation, there will be a Holiday Open House in Greenfield.

Small businesses throughout Greenfield will be open Nov. 27 and everyone is encouraged to come out and shop and support local businesses. Any business in town can participate in the event. Shoppers, along with finding all sorts of goods in Greenfield’s shops, will have the chance to win prizes with their shopping passports.

Businesses that are participating will have a sign displayed showing their participation in the event. Shopping passports will only be available on the day of the event, and shoppers can pick up a passport at any of the participating businesses on Nov. 27. While shopping that day, shoppers can collect five signatures along the way from other participating businesses and then leave the passport at their last stop on the Holiday Open House shopping trail.

All the participating businesses are donating gift cards and goods for prizes. Prize winners will be drawn from shopping passports the following week on Nov. 30 on Facebook live during a Tuesday Tea with Todd, the regular live event hosted by Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin.

So far the local businesses participating include Robbins Village Florist at 232 Jefferson St., Becky’s Relaxation Station at 236 Jefferson St., Catch 22 at 250 Jefferson St., Burlap Bee Boutique at 326 Jefferson St., Greenfield’s Homestead at 336 Jefferson St., Cream-N-Sugar Cafe at 412 Jefferson St., Beautiful Chaos Boutique at 317 Jefferson St., Ivy & Twigs at 116 Washington St., Stevens Hardware at 1450 Jefferson St., Grind House Cafe at 1010 Jefferson St., C&C Barbershop at 342 Jefferson St., Jefferson Street Antique Mall at 220 Jefferson St., and The Art Rookery at 340 Jefferson St.

Two more businesses, which may not be open just yet, will be open on Nov. 27 and selling gift cards. Those are Highland Nutrition at 414 Jefferson St. and Old Town Pizza at 237 Jefferson St.

“The Holiday Open House event is a way to encourage supporting the small businesses right here in Greenfield,” Susan Howland, who helps with downtown economic development, said. “And, it’s another step toward the village’s vision of becoming a vibrant downtown.”

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

This is what the signs will look like in front of Greenfield businesses participating in a Small Business Saturday event. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_Sign-boutique.jpg This is what the signs will look like in front of Greenfield businesses participating in a Small Business Saturday event. Courtesy photo

Greenfield Small Business Saturday event offers chance for prizes