518 at U.S. Shoe, $6 cable rates, homeless kids

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1940, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Forest Woodmansee, the mayor-elect of Greenfield, denied ownership, connection with or knowledge of a black goat that had amused people in the downtown district in the prior few days.

The Chamber of Commerce Christmas Committee started to solicit for money on Dec. 4 for different expenses like holiday street decorations, the Christmas parade, the “erection” of a community Christmas tree as well as others the city hoped would bring shoppers to town.

The United States Shoe Factory in Greenfield was reported to be at its “peak,” with the daily production of the factory at an average of 2,400, production and shipping, pairs of Red Cross Shoes for Women. The factory at the time had 518 employees.

Highland County burley tobacco growers voted in favor of acreage control for the 1940 crop by a tally of 166 to 67. The vote went in accordance with the producers of the “entire tobacco belt” in the referendum on the New Deal’s crop control program.

Customers at the S & S Bootery at 327 Jefferson St. participated in a research demonstration from a representative of the Foot and Shoe Research Institute in Danville, Illinois. The demonstration was a foot balance test for the customers free of charge. The test used a “Foot Balance Indicator,” which was said to be a new scientific device for shoe stores.

This week in 1952, The Press-Gazette reported that R.C. Barre, Hillsboro, was named as the area conservationist with the U.S. Soil Conservation Service, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture by T.C. Kennard, state soil conservationist. With the appointment, Barre helmed eight counties in this area of the state: Adams, Brown, Clinton, Highland, Lawrence, Pike, Ross and Scioto.

The Hillsboro Skywatch was temporarily discontinued due to the facilities needing remodeling for the winter weather. Columbus officials gave the facility permission to stop operation until the remodels were finished.

The retail merchant’s division of the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce finished its plans for the city’s annual Christmas street lighting. The normal boxes around street lamps were decided to be located differently, with the boxes to be changed to three sides to form triangles around each light pole about 10 feet above the ground.

The Children’s Christmas Fund received its first check from Highland County Child Welfare Board Executive Secretary Ruth Johnson. The fund was used to give presents to 76 children that were wards of the county and didn’t have families to provide them with Christmas.

Ernest Glaze, the chairman of the county’s Production and Marketing Administration committee, said that 49 Highland County farmers were given government price support loans for their 1952 corn crop. The loans gave the regular price support rate of $1.85 per bushel.

This week in 1975, The Press-Gazette reported that break-ins, thefts and vandalism took up officers’ time over the weekend, with one in particular reported where a burglar stole multiple tools, a toolbox valued at $300-$400, a calculator, a 12-gauge shotgun, two cameras and $5 in change.

The Hillsboro City Council approved a cable television rate increase that would make the rate go from $5 a month to $6 a month. All of the other rates, which included installation, additional outlets and television set charges remained the same.

Postmaster Donald Naylor asked rural and suburban postal customers to keep their private roads passable and their mailboxes clear of obstructions. The article said that customers would be notified if their mailboxes had an obstruction that made it not possible to deliver mail.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners approved multiple changes to the Highland County Administration Building, which included the installation of a drinking fountain in its lobby that would cost $543.

The Highland County Chorus held its annual Christmas Concert at the Hillsboro First Presbyterian Church. The second stage of the performance was the Christmas part of Handel’s oratorio “The Messiah.”

This week in 2003, The Times-Gazette reported that the Paint Creek Bridge at Greenfield’s eastern border on S.R. 28 reopened to two-way traffic after it was closed for an 11-month restoration project. This project included a replacement bridge, widening of the existing bridge deck, and new approaches to it.

The paper reported on the first book to show the history of Highland County in picture form. The Highland County Historical Society requested photos from people to put into the book by a deadline, with the book titled “Pictorial History of Highland County.”

A program called “Gift Tags and Candy Bags” was conducted at the Lynchburg Library. People were told to bring $3 for supplies and to sign up before the event. The article said people were able to sign up by calling, and then they would return the call with a reminder as the time got closer.

A public seminar was held by the Greenfield Police Department that would help local businesses identify and prevent crime. Robin Roche, the Greenfield police chief, said the seminar was held to help show the businesses in attendance how to cut down on crime that hurt their profits.

The paper reported on the loss the Ohio State Buckeyes took against the Michigan Wolverines in the 100th version of The Game. The article said the Buckeyes had the chance to defend their national title but because of the 35-21 loss, OSU was was headed to the Capitol One Bowl to face an SEC opponent.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_Looking-back-logo-3.jpg

A look back at news and advertising items through the years