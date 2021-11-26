In the kitchen

I bet you all are still recovering from all the food you had on Thanksgiving. Well, this is a recipe you can have for breakfast or anytime. I put butter on mine and have it with my coffee. Try it. You will not regret it.

This is the best cinnamon bread. I love baking, but especially easy baking as I call it where you don’t have to have lots of hard-to-find ingredients and don’t have to use lots of bowls and pans. I like one bowl recipes. Plus, this recipe makes your house smell amazing while baking.

There is no kneading. You just mix it up and bake it.

INGREDIENTS

2 cups sugar

4 cups flour

2 tablespoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

2 cups milk

2/3rds cup vegetable oil

TOPPING:

1 tablespoon cinnamon + 1 tsp

2/3rds cup sugar

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease loaf pans.

In a medium mixing bowl, combine sugar, flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl or mixer, beat eggs, milk and oil.

Gradually add dry mixture to wet until just moist.

Pour mixture an inch below the top to compensate for rise.

Combine topping, spoon on each loaf, and swirl in with a knife, leaving some on top.

Bake 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean.

Enjoy!

Do any of you have a favorite recipe to share ? Please send them to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456. Have a great week!

