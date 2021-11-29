HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bobby Caron, 41, of Peebles, was arrested for unlawful restraint.

Serenity Robles, 18, of Greenfield, was cited for no driver’s license.

INCIDENT

On Nov. 24 at approximately 11:35 p.m., the police department responded to the 200 block of East North Street for a report of a fight. Upon arrival, the subjects involved were separated. Benjamin Knisley, 22, of Hillsboro, was found to be the aggressor and was cited with disorderly conduct by fighting.