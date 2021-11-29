GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Nov. 19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Francis Jordan II, 44, Fayetteville, arrested for driving under suspension and an expired registration.

Dalton Hess, 27, Greenfield, arrested for expired tags.

Nov. 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Cassandra Elzey, 30, South Salem, arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

Randy Alexander Jr., 39, Greenfield, arrested for driving under suspension.

INCIDENT/ARREST

At 7:20 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Lafayette Street. Tyler Lemaster, 26, of Greenfield, arrested for physical control, hit/skip, expired tags and failure to control.

Nov. 21

INCIDENT/ARREST

At 8:31 p.m., a domestic complaint was reported in the 400 block of South Second Street. Austin Gilroy, 29, Greenfield, arrested for assault and disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Nov. 22

INCIDENT/ARREST

At 12:08 a.m., a suspicious person was reported at the North End Sunoco. Jeremy Bender, 40, Bainbridge, was arrested on a capias warrant out of Highland County.

Nov. 23

ARREST/CITATION

Jeremy Purdom, 40, Wilmington, was arrested for failure to appear.

Nov. 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dennis Clarkson, 47, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders.

Brandon Pettiford, 35, Greenfield, was arrested on a capias warrant from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office for aggravatec possession of meth.