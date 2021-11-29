Community control for woman caught with meth

A West Union woman was sentenced to three years of community control last week in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Geneva Dingus, 49, was sentenced on one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

According to court records, Dingus must successfully complete a treatment program and aftercare, and if she violates any of the community control sanctions, she will be given a prison sentence of between six and 12 months as well as be required to pay a $2,500 fine.

If Dingus is sentenced to prison, a period of supervision under conditions determined by the Adult Parole Authority after her release from prison is optional for the case. If she is sentenced to prison for a third-degree felony that is not a felony of violence or a felony sex offense, or for a felony of the fourth- or fifth degree, after her release she would be subject to two years of post-release control supervision at the option of the Adult Parole Authority, court records state.

On Oct. 23, 2021, an officer saw a red Chevrolet S10 go left of center by crossing the double yellow line with both of the vehicle’s tires whole going southbound on North East Street in Hillsboro. The officer then started a traffic stop on the vehicle at North East Street, where the female driver was identified as Dingus, according to court records.

Dingus told the officer that she didn’t have a license and might also have a warrant out for her arrest. Dispatch then told the officer that Dingus was a suspended driver and that she had a warrant out for her arrest from the Hillsboro Police Department, court records state.

The officer placed Dingus under arrest and also asked her for permission to search the vehicle. Dingus consented to the search and the officer found a round container that had a crystal substance inside of Dingus’ purse. The officer then advised Dingus of her Miranda Rights. Dingus told the officer that the crystal substance was methamphetamine. The substance was submitted to BCI for analysis and found to contain Methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, according to court records.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.