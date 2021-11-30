Duncan won’t seek re-election

County commissioner Jeff Duncan announced Tuesday at a Highland County Republican Central Committee meeting that he will not seek re-election to the board of commissioners in 2022.

He thanked the committee and the Highland County electors for their support in the 2014 and 2018 elections, a news release from the Highland County Republican Party said.

Duncan’s term will end at the end of 2022. At that time he will have served eight years as a county commissioner.

A Leesburg area resident, he said that his family was important to him and that he wanted to spend more time with his four grandchildren and follow their school events and activities.

In his remarks to the party, Duncan pointed out that the county’s finances in 2015 were beginning to improve and the goal of the board was to continue to use the taxpayers’ money carefully.

“Fortunately, that trend has continued, allowing for repair and upkeep of the county’s buildings and jail, and other improvements such as computer updates in most of the county offices,” the news release said.

Duncan said he was especially appreciative of his working relationships with the other board members and the county officeholders. He said the board has been careful not to overextend the county’s obligations and that he felt the county is currently in a good position.

“I’ve enjoyed being a part of local government and plan on finishing the rest of my term,” Duncan said. “Many thanks to Highland County for their support and allowing me to serve.”

Plans to finish current term through 2022