HPD: Man assaulted with gun

A Hillsboro man is facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting a victim with a gun.

The Hillsboro Police Department said it received a call at 1:38 a.m. Wednesday from a male subject who stated that he had just been assaulted with a gun in the 400 block of Johnson Street by someone the caller identified as Cody Butler.

The victim stated that Butler, 39, of Hillsboro, took off running from the location of the alleged assault at the time of the call, and that he believed Butler still had the firearm with him.

Hillsboro police officers responded to the scene with the department’s K9 unit. Butler was observed by officers in the area of Johnson Street and East South Street, where he crossed the street in front of a patrol car. When officers attempted to stop Butler, he fled on foot. Butler jumped over a fence and fell down next to a vehicle, according to the police department.

An officer approached the front of the vehicle and found a black gun under the front of the vehicle. About the same time a nearby motion light was activated and Butler was observed running south, the police department said.

The police department’s K9 unit was deployed to track the suspect. The K9 tracked to the south, entering a small wooded area in the 300 block of Johnson Street. The K9 alerted to its handler and Butler was located hiding in the woods, where he surrendered to officers, the police department said.

Butler was taken into custody and transported to the Highland County Justice Center. He was charged with obstructing official business, felonious assault, burglary and receiving stolen property for possession of what the police department said was a stolen firearm.

Butler was arraigned Wednesday morning in Hillsboro Municipal Court where his bond was set at $20,000. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.

After fleeing on foot, police say suspect tracked down by K9 unit