80 new Seal-Tite jobs

An investment in retooling and software to meet increased customer demands will result in the creation of 80 new jobs at the Seal-Tite facility in Hillsboro, according to a Wednesday news release.

A manufacturer of galvanized steel air distribution systems, Seal-Tite made the announcement with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) and Highland County Economic Development.

“Seal-Tite is proud to partner with OhioSE, JobsOhio and Highland County for our new expansion,” said Laura Burton, business controller at Seal-Tite. “Assistance from JobsOhio will help us invest in our facility and will allow our company to meet the needs of our customers.”

Headquartered in Hillsboro, the company traces its root back to 1900 when it started as a sheet metal shop in Cincinnati manufacturing galvanized duct, pipe and fittings.

Seal-Tite products have always been designed and manufactured for the energy-efficient distribution of conditioned air throughout the living space of residential homes, multifamily units and light commercial facilities. Seal-Tite sells its products exclusively through a select group of HVAC wholesalers throughout the U.S., the news release said.

“JobsOhio and OhioSE are thrilled that Seal-Tite is making this investment in Highland County and continuing its century-long commitment to product quality, superior customer experiences, and a dedication to excellence,” said Mike Jacoby, OhioSE president.

JobsOhio is assisting the project with a $100,000 Economic Development Grant for investment in new software to improve productivity in meeting increased demand.

“Seal-Tite’s investment in its future in Highland County cements its long-standing commitment to our area and our residents,” said Julie Bolender, director of Highland County Economic Development. “We look forward to helping them develop their current workforce and the 80 new additional employees they will soon hire. Seal-Tite’s commitment to growth is another reason Highland County is a great place to live and work.”

Highland County Economic Development serves the industry and residents of Highland County and can be reached via jbolender@co.highland.oh.us or 937-661-3010.

Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) is the JobsOhio Network Partner for Southern, Eastern and Southeastern Ohio, providing economic development work and resources in 25 rural counties. OhioSE partners closely with regional development districts, local economic development offices, state agencies, and other entities to expand, retain and attract businesses in the counties it serves.

Information for this story was provided by Tom Crooks of the Stonewall Group.

This aerial photos shows the Seal-Tite facility on Moore Road in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_SealTite-pic.jpg This aerial photos shows the Seal-Tite facility on Moore Road in Hillsboro. Submitted photo

Hillsboro facility announces investment, grant