The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Nov. 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jessica Preston, 34, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Beth Stewart, 37, of Lynchburg, was arrested for failure to appear on a warrant.

Ivan McClure, 23, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

Tara Hall, 25, of Hillsboro, was arrested for assault.