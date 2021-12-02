Burglary lands man in prison

A Hillsboro man was sentenced to 24 months in prison this week in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Robert Woodruff, 41, was sentenced on one amended count of attempted burglary, a third-degree felony.

According to court records, factors in Woodruff’s sentencing was that he had a prior felony or previous misdemeanor offense of violence in the past two years and the most serious offense that Woodruff was sentenced for wasn’t a felony of the fourth or fifth degree.

Woodruff was also given jail time credit of 55 days, according to court records, which said that a period of supervision under conditions determined by the Adult Parole Authority after his release from prison is mandatory.

On Aug. 8, 2021, a deputy and sergeant responded to an address at Fisherman’s Wharf in Hillsboro in reference to the report of a burglary in progress. When they arrived, the deputy was told by dispatch that the suspects left the residence in a black truck with a loud exhaust and were headed toward boat docks. The deputy saw the black truck, turned on his cruiser’s overhead lights, and then the truck attempted to drive around the cruiser, according to court records.

The deputy was able to block the truck in a parking lot and went to talk to the suspect. The driver told the deputy they were with Robert Woodruff and two co-conspirators and that those three were in a Ford Mustang parked at the end of the parking lot. The driver claimed they’d been asked to help Woodruff and one of his accomplices move property in exchange for gas money, court record state.

The sergeant got to the scene and located one of Woodruff’s accomplices. Woodruff and the other accomplice were not located at that time because they fled by foot. The sergeant advised the driver and accomplice at the scene of their Miranda Rights. The accomplice claimed they were fishing and didn’t know about the driver helping move property from the residence. The deputy checked the VIN number on the truck and it came back as a stolen vehicle from Clinton County, according to court records.

A variety of items that were reported as stolen from the Fisherman’s Wharf residence were found in the back of the truck including a bicycle, antique gasoline can, rocking chair, nail gun, toolbox that contained tools, power washer, minibike, propane heater, video games, dishes, baseball cards, deer skulls, a floodlight and a child’s four-wheeler, according to court records.

The record state that the driver and accomplice were transported to jail. Woodruff and the other accomplice were later found in a vehicle after they were picked in the area of Fisherman’s Wharf. Woodruff and the other accomplice were transported to jail.

Multiple items were taken from Rocky Fork area residence