This is Duke, the A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week. Duke is a 59-pound, medium sized male terrier mix. He is brown/chocolate. He is neutered, good with other dogs, his shots up to date and he is house trained. Duke is about 1 year, 8 months old. He enjoys being with people and loves to run around. He has a lot of energy and is surprisingly very good on a leash. Duke loves going on walks. He came to A 2nd Chance Pet Adoption through no fault of his own. The owners had a small child and were afraid Duke would knock the child over since he was young and playful. He has a bit of “kennel fever” and would love for you to take him home. All the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions can be seen on Facebook, Petfinder and Adoptapet. If you would like to come see Duke or any of the others at 2nd Chance, email mjespelage@yahoo.com.

This is Duke, the A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week. Duke is a 59-pound, medium sized male terrier mix. He is brown/chocolate. He is neutered, good with other dogs, his shots up to date and he is house trained. Duke is about 1 year, 8 months old. He enjoys being with people and loves to run around. He has a lot of energy and is surprisingly very good on a leash. Duke loves going on walks. He came to A 2nd Chance Pet Adoption through no fault of his own. The owners had a small child and were afraid Duke would knock the child over since he was young and playful. He has a bit of “kennel fever” and would love for you to take him home. All the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions can be seen on Facebook, Petfinder and Adoptapet. If you would like to come see Duke or any of the others at 2nd Chance, email mjespelage@yahoo.com. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_Pet-of-Week.jpg This is Duke, the A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week. Duke is a 59-pound, medium sized male terrier mix. He is brown/chocolate. He is neutered, good with other dogs, his shots up to date and he is house trained. Duke is about 1 year, 8 months old. He enjoys being with people and loves to run around. He has a lot of energy and is surprisingly very good on a leash. Duke loves going on walks. He came to A 2nd Chance Pet Adoption through no fault of his own. The owners had a small child and were afraid Duke would knock the child over since he was young and playful. He has a bit of “kennel fever” and would love for you to take him home. All the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions can be seen on Facebook, Petfinder and Adoptapet. If you would like to come see Duke or any of the others at 2nd Chance, email mjespelage@yahoo.com. Submitted photo