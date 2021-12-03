Hello, in the kitchen with Sharon readers. I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving. Now it’s time for some Christmas recipes.

I found this great recipe. It will be wonderful for Christmas. I was going to use it it for Thanksgiving, but I think with red cranberries it is perfect for Christmas. It is light, fluffy and delicious. And it’s so easy to make. You will love this.

CRANBERRY FLUFF

Ingredients

1 14-ounce can whole berry cranberry sauce

1 20-ounce can crush pineapple, drained

8 ounces frozen whipped topping, thawed

3 cups Mini Campfire Marshmallows

Directions

In a large bowl, stir together cranberry sauce and crushed pineapple.

Fold in whipped topping until thoroughly combined.

Stir in Mini Campfire Marshmallows. Cover and chill for at least two hours before serving.

Enjoy!

Please send you favorite Holiday recipes and share with everyone … shughes@timesgaette.com or call me at 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you … Have a great week ..

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.