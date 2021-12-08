Grand jury indicts 14

A Bourneville man who was indicted for three counts of rape, gross sexual imposition and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance was among 14 individuals indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

John Smith, 63, was indicted for three counts of rape, all first-degree felonies; gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony; and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony.

According to the indictment, on or around Sept. 26, 2008, and continuing through Sept. 26, 2017, in Highland County, Smith engaged in sexual conduct with someone that was not his spouse, lived apart and separate from him and was less than 13 years old and more than 10 years old. The first count of rape was for vaginal intercourse, the second for cunnilingus and the third for fellatio.

For the count of gross sexual imposition, on or around Sept. 26, 2008, and continuing through Sept. 26, 2017, in Highland County, Smith had sexual contact with someone that was not his spouse and was less than 13 years old, to wit: 6 to 9 years old, according to court records.

For the count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, on or around Sept. 26, 2008, and continuing through Sept. 26, 2017, in Highland County, Smith photographed a minor who was not his child or ward in a “state of nudity” or create, produce, direct or transfer any material or performance that showed the minor in a state of nudity, that nudity being a “lewd exhibit or graphically focused on the minor’s genitals,” court records state.

Alexander Schaible, 29, Hillsboro, was indicted for three counts of gross sexual imposition, all third-degree felonies.

According to court records, on or around the period starting on June 1, 2021, and continuing through June 30, 2021, for the first count, and around the period starting on July 1, 2021, and continuing through Aug. 1, 2021, for the second and third counts, in Highland County, Schaible had sexual contact with someone that was not his spouse and who was less than 13 years old, to wit: 12 years of age whether or not Schaible knew that person’s age.

Samuel McKee, 46, Winchester; Brian Vanhoose, Jr., 27, Winchester; Harold Cramer, 42, Peebles; and Salana Kinzer, 36, West Union, were all indicted for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. In addition, Vanhoose, Jr. was indicted for impersonating a peace officer, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

According to court records, the first count of breaking and entering, on or around Nov. 7, 2021, in Highland County, McKee, Vanhoose, Jr., Cramer and Kinzer knowingly by force, stealth or deception trespassed into an unoccupied structure, to wit: an empty house on S.R. 136, Hillsboro, with the purpose to commit a theft offense inside.

According to the indictment for the second count of theft, on or around Nov. 7, 2021, in Highland County, McKee, Vanhoose, Jr., Cramer and Kinzer did with the purpose to deprive the owner of their property knowingly obtained or exerted control over the following property: electric candles, jacket, cottage light set, citrus peel gel, scarves, storage organizer, mascara discovery collection, fleece hood, black sweater, holiday plastic sign, candle set, gnome, food storage container, Bluetooth speaker, cabbage patch doll, facial care kit, purple body towel, dust mop kit and other various items without the owner’s consent. The indictment also said that the owner valued the property at less than $1,000.

According to the indictment for Vanhoose, Jr.’s third count, on or around Nov. 8, 2021, in Highland County, he impersonated a peace officer when he approached a Highland County resident’s door, knocked on it and claimed to be a sheriff’s deputy that needed help.

Cody Butler, 39, Hillsboro, was indicted for trespassing in a habitation when a person was present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony.

According to the indictment, on or around Oct. 19, 2021, in Highland County, Butler by force, stealth or deception, knowingly trespassed in a permanent or temporary habitation of someone when that person or any other person other than the accomplice or the offender was present or likely to be present.

James Ziegler, 45, Leesburg, was indicted for grand theft of firearms, a third-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

According to the indictment for the first count, on or around Nov. 2, 2021, in Highland County, Zeigler did with the purpose to deprive the owner of their property, knowingly obtain or exert control over the following property: a Taurus Model 856 Revolver, with that property defined as being a firearm.

According to the indictment for Zeigler’s second count, on or around Nov. 2, 2021, in Highland County, Zeigler did with the purpose to deprive the owner of their property, knowingly obtain or exert control over the following property: two cell phones as well as other various items without the owner’s consent.

Rebecca Captain, 30, Hillsboro, was indicted for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

According to the indictment, on or around the period of Sept. 15, 2021, and continuing through Oct. 19, 2021, in Highland County, Captain did, “knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was in progress or was about to be or likely to be instituted,” altered, destroyed, concealed or removed a record, document or thing with the purpose to impair its value or availability as evidence in an investigation or proceeding.

Also indicted on Tuesday were:

Dean Murray, 57, South Salem, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Jennifer Phillips, of Hillsboro, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Michael Campanaro, 45, Hillsboro, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

Tara Adams, 50, Bainbridge, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Thomas Manring, 27, Gallipolis, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

