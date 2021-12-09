Christmas harp service

For the second year in a row, area residents are invited to a Christmas Candlelight Service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 at the Bainbridge Church of Christ.

“This glorious worship experience includes the singing of traditional carols, an inspiring Christmas devotional, the lighting of the candles and features nationally renowned harpist Tiffany Envid-Jones. Please arrive early for pre-service harp music which will be performed 5:45 to 6 p.m.,” Bainbridge Church of Christ Pastor Dennis J. Wheeler said in a news release.

Envid-Jones began studying the harp at age 11. She studied through college and has more than 20 years of playing the harp professionally full-time. She has played for many different events from orchestras to operas and musicals to small chamber groups, accompanying choirs and playing solo. She has played for over 450 weddings, and she plays weekly at The James Cancer Hospital, the news release said.

Envid-Jones moved to Columbus in 2012 from Chattanooga, Tennessee, where she held a busy performing schedule, had up to 17 harp students, and was the director of the Chattanooga Harp Ensemble.

Since relocating to Columbus, she has performed with the ProMusica Chamber Orchestra, Newark-Granville Symphony, New Albany Symphony, Westerville Symphony, McConnell Arts Chamber Orchestra, Ohio State University Symphony, Metropolitan Chamber Orchestra, Opera Project Columbus, accompanied the Capriccio Columbus Choir, and performed for many other groups and special events.

​Envid-Jones formerly held the position of personnel manager and librarian for the McConnell Arts Center Chamber Orchestra in Worthington. She has also served as an adjudicator for the piano and harp division for the Columbus Symphony Youth Orchestra Young Artist’s competition. ​

Starting in 2021, Envid-Jones became the general manager and personnel manager for Columbus Musicians, LLC.

The Bainbridge Church of Christ is located at 3812 U.S. Route 50, Bainbridge. For additional information, contact the church at 740-634-3925.

Information for this story was provided by Dennis J. Wheeler, pastor, Bainbridge Church of Christ.

Tiffany Envid-Jones will perform Dec. 19 at a Christmas Candlelight Service at the Bainbridge Church of Christ. Submitted photo

Event is Dec. 19 in Bainbridge