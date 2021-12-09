Health department details COVID-19 testing locations

The Highland County Health Department outlined this week on its Facebook page where in the county local residents can get tested for COVID-19. Those locations are as follows:

* Adena Family Medicine in Greenfield at 937-981-9444 and Adena Health Center in Hillsboro at 937-393-9955.

* Barr Pharmacy in Hillsboro, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register at https://www.barrspharmacy.com/covid-19-testing.

* Corner Pharmacy in Greenfield on Tuesday and Thursday. Register at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/.

* Different Highland Health Providers like Greenfield Medical Services at 937-981-1121, Highland Family Healthcare at 937-393-4899, Highland Family Medicine at 937-840-9150, Lynchburg Medical Center at 937-364-2346 and Rocky Fork Medical Center at 937-402-5491.

* Health Source of Ohio in Hillsboro at https://www.healthsourceofohio.org/ and 513-732-5086, 740-335-8480 and 937-444-8008.

* Kratzer’s Pharmacy in Lynchburg at 937-579-0212.

* Kroger Pharmacy in Hillsboro at 937-840-9374 and https://www.kroger.com/health/pharmacy/covid-care.

* Rite Aid in Hillsboro at 937-393-1734 and register at https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/services/covid-19-testing.

* Roman Family Healthcare in Greenfield at 937-981-2880.

* Walgreens in Hillsboro at 937-393-2307 and register at https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing.

* West Main Urgent Care in Hillsboro, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 7:15 p.m., and Saturday to Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at 937-393-3300.

Highland County is currently seeing 27 new COVID-19 cases per day, which is about 64 cases per 100,000 in population, according to The New York Times COVID Tracker, which was last updated Thursday. On Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, the tracker reported that the county was seeing 28 new cases per day or about 66 cases per 100,000 in population.

Highland County’s COVID-19 case rate stood at 776.2 cases per 100,000 in population over the previous two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Coronavirus Dashboard, which was last updated Thursday. The case rate was above the state average of 718.5 cases per 100,000 in population over the same time frame and ranks the county 41st among the state’s 88 counties in terms of the highest case rates.

Highland County schools saw 23 new COVID-19 cases from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 (the latest data available), according to an Ohio Department of Health (ODH) update that documents how each school in the county is faring with COVID-19 during the 2021-22 school year.

The last time The Times-Gazette reported on COVID-19 cases in county schools was from Nov. 22-28 when the schools saw 15 new COVID-19 cases.

Following are the total number of COVID-19 cases each county school has had during the current school year as well as the number of new cases from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5:

* Bright Local had no new student or staff cases. It has had 26 total student cases and three total staff cases.

* Fairfield Local had two new student cases but no new staff cases. It has had 61 total student cases and 16 total staff cases.

* Greenfield Exempted Village had five new student cases and three new staff cases. It has had 159 total student cases and 25 total staff cases.

* The Highland County Board of DD had no new student or staff cases, and has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

* The Hillsboro Christian Academy Preschool had no new student or staff cases. It has had four total student cases and three total staff cases.

* The Hillsboro Christian Academy Private School had no new student or staff cases. It has had four total student cases and three total staff cases.

* Hillsboro City had six new student cases and one new staff case. It has had 121 total student cases and 29 total staff cases.

* Lynchburg-Clay Local had four new student cases and two new staff case. It has had 52 total student cases and 11 total staff cases.

* St. Mary Catholic Preschool had no new student or staff cases. It has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

* St. Mary Catholic Private School had no new student or staff cases. It has had three total student cases and one total staff case so far this school year.

* Stonewall Academy had no new student or staff cases. It has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

In terms of vaccinations, Highland County is currently at 38 percent of the county’s residents that have started their vaccines, according to the ODH COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard. The state average for “vaccine started” is 58.53 percent.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 53.77 percent, while the Highland County average is at 34.76 percent.

The dashboard said there have been 4,315 “third” doses administered in the county on or after Aug. 12 to people that were already fully vaccinated.

