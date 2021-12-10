In the Kitchen with Sharon this week is Tammi Aryes making her delicious cream puff dessert.

We had our Thanksgiving dinner with my niece, Brandy Roades, this year and Tammi Aryes is her sister-in-law. Everyone at the dinner was hoping Tammi would make her famous cream puff dessert and bless her heart, she sent us a big pan of it. Thank you so much Tammi, we enjoyed it so much.

Please send in your favorite Christmas recipes, along with a picture and even a story about the recipe, if there is a story. I am looking forward to hearing from you. Have a wonderful week. Please send to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

Cream puff dessert

Ingredients

1 cup water

1/2 cup butter (no substitutes)

4 eggs

1 cup all purpose flour

Filling

1 package (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

3 1/2 cups cold milk

2 packages (3.9 oz. each) instant chocolate pudding

Topping

1 carton (8 oz.) Cool Whip

Chocolate syrup

Directions

In a saucepan over medium heat, bring water and butter to a boil. Add flour all at once; stir until smooth ball forms. Remove from heat; let stand five minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat until smooth. Spread into a greased 13-inch by 9-inch by 2-inch baking dish. Bake at 400 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until puffed and golden brown. Cool completely. Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, milk and pudding mix until smooth. Spread over puff. Refrigerate 20 minutes. Spread with whipped topping and drizzle with chocolate syrup.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.