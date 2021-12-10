Santa message, Stanforth scores, changing numbers

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1936, The Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported on a message from Santa Claus to the paper and asked children from Hillsboro and Highland County to send their letters to the paper. The message also said that “several hundred” letters were received each year. (Editor’s note — That tradition continues today).

The Elks lodge held memorial services for three of its members that died over the last year. Dr. J. Wiler Harrold, the exalted ruler, held the meeting and was helped by the subordinate officers of the lodge.

The Highland County Dairy Improvement Association and the Greenfield Chamber of Commerce held a banquet at the McClain High School cafeteria. The paper reported that the meeting would be “one of the largest gatherings of dairymen ever held” in the county.

The paper warned residents to be wary of agents that sold paper flowers and called themselves unemployed veterans. It said the money from the flowers was not being used locally, but went towards out-of-town organizations.

The operetta “Hansel and Gretel” was performed by the fifth and sixth graders at the high school auditorium. The paper said that there were three choruses before the operetta sung by the gingerbread children.

The Hillsboro High School basketball team opened its season with a 36-17 win against West Union at home. The team’s leading scorer was forward Bud Stanforth with 11 points. Nobody on the opposing team scored more than four points.

This week in 1959, The Press-Gazette reported that testing for tuberculosis in cattle began in Highland County. It was done in a township-by-township basis where practicing veterinarians in the area and on all dairy and beef breeding animals over the age of 6 months.

The Highland County Health Department reminded managers of 113 food establishments in the county that their deadline for renewal applications of their food licenses was Jan. 1. For their license to stay intact, the establishment had to pass an inspection by the public health sanitarian.

The Hillsboro Fire Department reported that the bill for wiring, bulbs, sockets as well as other various items for the Christmas street decorations was $755.60. This bill also included the community Christmas tree.

Hillsboro High School football players Jim Keith and Floyd Kessler received the top two awards at the football banquet held at the Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Northwestern University line coach Paul Shoults attended the event where letters were handed out to Hillsboro players.

A total of 1,463 feeder pigs were auctioned at the third feeder pig sale sponsored by the Southern Ohio Feeder Pig Improvement Association. The sale was at the Highland Producers Stockyards at the western edge of Hillsboro.

This week in 1986, The Press-Gazette reported that Tim Hess, a staff member of the Highland County Alcoholism Program, said that alcohol was the most dangerous and least-regulated drug for youth.

The Hillsboro Area Chamber of Commerce featured a slide presentation with highlights of a September trip to Japan by four local officials. The Toyo Denso Company Ltd. played host to officials because the company planned to put its first United States facility in Hillsboro.

The Hillsboro High School boys’ varsity basketball team lost for the third straight time to start the season, 62-61, to the Circleville Tigers. The article said that the game went down to the end and that a major factor in the outcome was free throws. Circleville went 16 of 18 while Hillsboro was 7 for 16.

The paper reported on multiple new books that were “recently” added to the Hillsboro Library including “Foundation and Earth” by Isaac Asimov, “It” by Stephen King, “The Complete Guide to Beekeeping” by Roger A. Morse and “His Way: The Unauthorized Biography of Frank Sinatra” by Kitty Kelley.

Hillsboro exchange Ohio Bell customers who had telephone numbers that started with 393 were preparing to have to choose their primary long-distance carrier due to a Supreme Court decision that broke up American Telephone and Telegraph. The article also said that people with 466 numbers were going to be expected to choose in June and those with 288 numbers would be expected to choose in December of the next year.

This week in 2005, The Times-Gazette reported that by the end of January, the Big Lots store at 1472 N. High St. in Hillsboro planned to shut down. A total of 125 Big Lots stores in metropolitan and rural areas closed. The article said there were 23 employees that would either be relocated to another store or have to find another job.

The Colony Theatre held its second annual Santa Mall shopping session on Dec. 10 where the mall gave children the chance to buy gifts at a reasonable price. The event started at 10 a.m. and stayed open until all the items were sold. The article said that all the items were $1 and individually wrapped and tagged so only the child would know what was bought.

Local companies visited Whiteoak High School and hosted an interactive assembly for junior high students. The event featured check-writing and banking lessons and allowed the seventh and eighth graders to experience what was going to be expected of them as adults.

Hillsboro City Council discussed the possibility of the removal of longevity pay city workers duringa council meeting. The article, however, said that the city would look for different ways to compensate workers that had been with the city for years.

The Whiteoak Lady ‘Cats started their season with a 3-0 record. Kayla Seip for Whiteoak tallied her second straight double-double to start the season with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years