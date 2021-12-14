Dunham’s Sports Hillsboro grand opening is Friday

Dunham’s Sports has announced that the grand opening of its new Hillsboro store will be Friday, Dec. 17.

Located at 1249 ½ N. High St. in the same shopping plaza as Rural King, Dunham’s Sports will bring up to 40 new full-time and part-time jobs to Hillsboro.

There will be a ribbon cutting will be at 8 a.m. Friday. Holiday store hours will be Friday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday, Dec. 17 will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100. On Saturday, Dec. 18, the first 50 people to make a purchase will receive a Dunham’s Sports T-shirt. And the first 50 people to make a purchase on Sunday, Dec. 19 will receive a Dunham’s Sports baseball cap.

“We are excited to bring this new store to the Hillsboro community in time for the holidays,” said David Lynn, president of Dunham’s Sports. “While the supply chain has impacted many retail and online stores, Dunham’s Sports will be fully stocked with name brand products at value prices throughout the store. Visit https://www.dunhamssports.com/value-vault/ to check out some of Dunham’s current holiday deals.”

The new store will offer expanded footwear and apparel departments; a large hunt, fish, camp and water sports area; and a broad selection of fitness equipment. In addition, Dunham’s Sports will offer an expanded selection of equipment for all team sports from youth through adult, a large golf department, a broad selection of indoor and outdoor games, go-karts and minibikes, work wear, denim, hydration products and much more. The store will feature name brands like Under Armour, Carhartt, Yeti, Hydro Flask, Levi’s and more.

“Dunham’s Sports is focused on delivering the name brands customers are looking for across its full assortment, while delivering great value: both tie directly into Dunham’s Sports motto ‘Big Names … Low Prices,’” a news release said.

Dunham’s Sports is one of the largest sporting goods chains in the country, operating more than 240 stores in 23 states. Founded in 1937 as Dunham’s Bait & Tackle, Dunham’s Sports has grown to become a leading full-line sporting goods chain in secondary and tertiary markets in the United States, the news release said.

Information for this story was provided by Michael Potter, Dunham’s Sports manager of media planning and buying.

This collage shows approximately what the exterior and interior of the new Dunham’s Sports location in Hillsboro will look like. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_Dunham-pic.jpg This collage shows approximately what the exterior and interior of the new Dunham’s Sports location in Hillsboro will look like. Submitted photo

Brings 40 full-time and part-time jobs to city