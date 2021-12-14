City approves pay schedule

New wages for the city’s non-union employees were approved and updates on several city projects, including the proposed Marriott Hotel, were given at Monday’s Hillsboro City Council meeting.

The ordinance approving new compensation for the non-union employees also repealed all previous legislation regarding compensation for non-union employees effective Dec. 31, 2021.

The ordinance was approved with a unanimous 7-0 vote after much much debate in council and council committee meetings, and a 30-minute executive session during Monday’s meeting.

Some of the new compensation rates include: safety and service director, $75,000 annually; chief building official, $65,000 to $75,000 annually; park and recreation maintenance laborer, $12.50 hourly the first year to $15.50 the fourth year; economic development coordinator/grant writer, $23 hourly the first year to $29 the fourth year; police chief, $31.25 to $36.06 hourly, plus an additional $20,600 per year for systems administrator; administrative assistant to the police chief, $23 hourly the first year to $29 the fourth year; water plant superintendent, $31.25 to $33.65 hourly; waste water superintendent, $32.45 hourly; utility office manager, $24.04 hourly; public works superintendent, $39.62 hourly; administrative assistant I, $23 hourly the first year to $29 the fourth year; systems administrator, $19.50 hourly the first year to $30.50 the fourth year; auditor, $23 hourly the first year to $29 the fourth year; deputy tax commissioner, $17.50 hourly the first year to $23 the fourth year; utility office clerk I, $17.50 hourly the first year to $23 the fourth year; meter reader, $17.50 hourly the first year to $23 the fourth year; laborer, $17.50 hourly the first year to $23 the fourth year; assistant prosecuting attorney, $17,500 to $20,000 annually; deputy law director, $10,000 annually; victim rights director, $20 to $25 hourly.

Council also approved a resolution directing the safety and service director to enter into a contract with the Fraternal Order of Police, but no details were provided.

In her report to council, safety and service director Brianne Abbott said Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) applications have been submitted to the state for the ongoing Marriott Hotel project. She said the developer is working closely with county officials for that last piece of funding. She said the developers requested another three-month extension on the promissory note for the tax increment funding.

Abbott reported that the Main Street sidewalk project is finished, the demolition of the former Dallas Music building is complete, the Spring Lake Avenue project is complete with centerline pavement markings to be finalized in the spring, and 27 building permits were issued in November.

The Porch restaurant on North West Street opened Monday, Abbott said. “I had the opportunity to attend a soft opening last week and this will be an amazing addition to our city and surrounding community,” she said. “The owners are from the area and have worked, lived and went to school and raised families here and are very excited to serve to serve their community in this capacity.”

The announcement of another new restaurant, The Patriot House that will be located on West Main Street on the site where a former structure partially collapsed, was made recently, Abbott said. “The renderings look fantastic and their design pays tribute to the surrounding historic district,” she added.

Abbott said Wallick Communities, a new apartment complex on Fenner Avenue, has broken ground.

“There has been a huge assortment of development in Hillsboro over the past few years and it’s been great to see,” she said. “But before I close on economic development, while we regularly report report on new businesses, I think it is important to pay tribute to our existing businesses. Serving our existing businesses is a huge priority and these industries have been through it all over the last two years. They’ve navigated the waters of survival through a pandemic. They have pivoted, when necessary, through shut-downs, illnesses, supply chain issues and the highest inflation we have seen in nearly 40 years.

“Through it all they’ve not only survived, but thrived in an otherwise difficult time and we are incredibly thankful and proud of their commitment and persistence through it all. So, a huge thank you for the businesses and industry of Hillsboro. Thank you for continuing to serve this community.”

As previously reported, Abbott said the city has received $3.2 million through the Ohio Department of Development for a storm sewer project. The project will improve stormwater control by installing 14,000 linear feet of conduit, 1,500 linear feet of sanitary service line, and 131 catch basins in the southwest corner of the city.

The city has also received a nearly $30,000 grant from Natureworks for a small playground at Harmony Lake in Liberty Park.

Auditor Alex Butler told council that revenue for the city was better than expected for the year, and the city was able to keep expenditures under control despite an increase in prices.

Council member Patty Day said Jan. 19 is Suicide Awareness Day. She said suicides have increased 45 percent since 2020 and that Highland County has lost six people to suicide so far this year.

Hillsboro Safety and Service Director Brianne Abbott (right) and Hillsboro Planning Commission Chair Rob Holt are pictured at Monday's council meeting.

Hillsboro Marriott Hotel project continues along with other development