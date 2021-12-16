McClain FFA member Aly Murphy recently placed fourth in the senior division at the State Job Interview Contest. The contest consisted of developing a cover letter and resume, filling out a job application, interview and a follow up letter. Over 1,000 students across the state participated in the event.

