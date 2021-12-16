Free Christmas meal

The Hillsboro First Baptist Church is again offering a free “Feast for The King” Christmas Day meal to the community.

Located at 127 S. West St., the church is offering a dine-in experience at 12 noon or 1 p.m. or curbside pick-up of meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The church asks that you let them know you are coming by calling 937-393-1473 or emailing fbcfam@yahoo.com.

“Please join us for a hot meal and a festive atmosphere,” the church said in a news release.

The menu consists of ham, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and a roll.

“The meal is free, this is our gift to you,” the news release said. “We have enjoyed the company of people who have no home to business owners to bank presidents and everyone in between — all are welcome.”

The Hillsboro First Baptist Church started its Feast for The King Christmas Day meal in 2011. It began with the church giving meals to the homeless shelter. The ministry grew to provide Christmas Day meals to the community at no charge.

“As Christians, we strive to be the ‘hands and feet of Jesus.’ The Feast for The King is a great opportunity to share with others the love we have received from Christ. We think of this as our gift to our community,” the news release said.

Pastor Clay Self explained, “Feast for The King is a great example of how Jesus followers can give to their community with no strings attached. Please enjoy a meal on us.”

The process of the curbside pick-up of meals is as follows: Travel south on South West Street and pull up to the curb beside the First Baptist Church (there is a set of glass double doors on the building side as a point of reference.) There will be a decorated “ordering station” and people there where you can place your order from your vehicle. You will then proceed to the stop sign at the intersection of South West Street and West Walnut Street and turn right. There will be a decorated tent out by the street where you will park and your hot meal will be brought to you. You get to stay in your car the whole time.

To preorder meals or more information, call the church office at 937-393-1473, email fbcfam@yahoo.com or leave a message on the church website: www.hillsborofirst.com.

The Hillsboro First Baptist Church will offer a free meal to the community on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/12/web1_Feast-for-The-King-picture-for-paper.jpg The Hillsboro First Baptist Church will offer a free meal to the community on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25. Submitted photo

Hillsboro church offering ‘Feast for the King’