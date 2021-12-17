In the kitchen with Sharon this week — who is ready to make Christmas candy. I thought we should do some Christmas candy as it is only a few days until Christmas. How about making our favorite candy, or should I say my favorite, which is chocolate fudge. I love fudge.

I was going through recipes to look for the easiest ones and I not only found fudge, but I found chocolate butterscotch haystacks. I will add some pecans to mine. Those that are allergic to peanuts can add pecans. It normally calls for salted peanuts, so you want you can add unsalted peanuts or pecans, or just leave nuts out completely, whatever you like best works.

I hope you enjoy these as much as I did.

I hope everyone is enjoying this time to enjoy this wonderful holiday and to remember why we celebrate Christmas — our Saviour’s birth.

Please send your favorite recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

EASIEST FUDGE

Ingredients

1 1/2 teaspoons, plus one tablespoon butter, divided

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1 package (11 1/2 ounces) milk chocolate chips

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

1. Line a 9-inch square pan with foil; grease foil with 1 1/2 teaspoons of butter.

2. In a large microwave-safe bowl, melt chocolate chips and remaining butter, stirring after one minute and every 30 seconds thereafter. Stir in milk and vanilla. Spread into a prepared pan. Refrigerate until firm.

3. Using foil, lift fudge out of pan. Remove foil; cut fudge into one-inch squares.Store in an airtight container in the refrigerate.

CHOCOLATE BUTTERSCOTCH

HAYSTACKS

Ingredients

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1 package (10 to 11 ounces) butterscotch chips

4 cups crispy chow mein noodles

1/2 cup pecans or peanuts

Directions

1. In a microwave or large metal bowl over simmering water, melt chocolate chips and butterscotch chips; stir until smooth. Gently stir in noodles.

2. Drop by rounded tablespoons onto waxed paper-lined baking sheets. Refrigerate 10-15 minutes or until set.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.